While Barrett does, then, manage to impart new accents to familiar material she’s still prone to some old, bad habits. She’s always had a tendency to spell out connections that are perfectly obvious, and she continues to do so here. In the title story, Eudora, an X-ray technician, notices a “jagged, slivery shape” in a soldier’s right thigh—not shrapnel, but a tiny shard of human bone. After the soldier explains that it must belong to a dead friend, blown to bits right next to him during a bombing, Eudora informs him that the shard is probably from a humerus, or maybe a femur or tibia. “A cold one, aren’t you?” says the soldier. The point is clear: Eudora can literally see through people but she’s an emotional dunce. Then Barrett treats us to a long paragraph making that already-neat contrast totally blatant. “The part of her that had once intuited feelings and responded appropriately had grown as coarse-grained as film meant for use at night.”

Barrett’s prose is also lazy in spots, as when she relies on exclamation points to convey feeling. In “The Investigators,” a 12-year-old boy gets a bike: “He learned how to ride it in an hour, and then—suddenly he could reach so many places!” Later in the story the boy sees an eclipse: “So this was an eclipse!” In trying to show the world from a child’s perspective she slides into picture-book-ese. Even Barrett’s adult characters think in bangs. In “The Ether of Space,” Phoebe reads a letter recounting an eventful scientific conference and says to herself: “An actual report, finally, from an actual witness: how pleasing, to glimpse a scrap of reality!”

Those who take to Barrett often stress that while she writes about science, she’s not really a science-writer because her stories are so emotion-driven. In a review of Servants of the Map for The Chicago Tribune, Dan Cryer argued that “to call Barrett our poet laureate of science is perfectly apropros, as long as we recognize that her specialty is the heart.” These assessments ignore that Barrett’s choice of topic accounts at least in part for her success. It’s not Barrett’s insights into the psychology of naturalists and physicists that make her stand out; it’s her custom of writing about naturalists and physicists. If each new work is similar to the one before, and if each has similar flaws, taken together they still feel distinct in a humanities-centric market.

Juliet Lapidos is an editor at The New York Times. Follow her @julietlapidos.