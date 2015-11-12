For half a century students of Tennyson have depended upon the Memoir and the supplementary Tennyson and His Friends, which were compiled by his son Hallam, and those volumes, with their many letters and solid chunks of Tennyson's table talk, are not superseded—as Sir Charles Tennyson is the first to recognize—by the new biography. But the Memoir is scanty just where we wish for fullness—in its account of the poet's formative years and the whole period before 1850.

Two main sources of Tennyson’s early (and indeed lifelong) troubles are well known, the religious problem that he shared with many contemporaries and the special torture that a morbidly sensitive young man suffered from the ferocity of some leading reviewers. The Memoir, however, only partly suggested the weight of manifold family difficulties that harassed the poet’s youth and early manhood; in later life he could not bear to talk freely even to his son and confidant. Sir Charles, who has personal memories of his grandfather’s old age and has drawn upon the recollections of intimate friends, has also read hundreds of hitherto unknown letters and, at this time of day, can write unconstrainedly. He greatly amplifies our knowledge of Tennyson’s earlier years, and gives a picture of home life and clan relations which might have furnished a theme for Samuel Butler or some more sympathetic novelist.

The Somersby parsonage with its eleven children, some of them precocious, was the scene of much reading and writing and much lively fun, but for more than twenty years it was also the scene of gloom and storms. The Reverend George Tennyson, eldest son of a rich, ambitious and strong-minded father, had been displaced as heir in favor of the younger Charles and had been pushed into the church. All the black-blooded Tennysons were nervously unstable, sometimes melancholy, sometimes explosive, and “the Doctor,” a man of forceful and erratic personality, given to brooding over his wrongs and over family problems, grew more and more difficult to live with, especially after he sought comfort in drink. The Memoir told of the boy Alfred, more than once “scared by his father’s fits of despondency,” going out in the night to throw himself “on a grave in the churchyard, praying to be beneath the sod himself.” Sir Charles Tennyson relates these incidents to the father’s alcoholic “paroxysms of violence” and to the young son’s sense of loyalty being torn between his father and his mother.

Later still when the grandfather died, Mrs. George Tennyson and her many children were left with relatively small means; Charles, an aspiring politician and the grandfather’s heir, proceeded to spend his new fortune in creating a Gothic castle. (If we think of the personal and family feuds in Locksley Hall and Maud as only tawdry theatricalism, there was harsh experience behind them.) After his father’s death, Alfred, who had his own full share of Tennysonian neurosis and personal anxieties, had to steer the ill-manned family through rough waters. Frederick, the eldest, and a poet of sorts, felt little responsibility; Charles, also a poet and a clergyman, was a victim of opium; Edward became so deranged that he had to be put in an institution; and the other brothers and sisters were temperamental and financial problems.