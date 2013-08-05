With this afternoon’s news that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has purchased The Washington Post for $250 million, Twitter went predictably haywire. Reflections on the historical magnitude of the purchase were matched only by the desire to evaluate the (relatively) small price tag. Below, just a few of the (many) things that were bought and sold for more than one of the nation’s news flagships.
The Huffington Post:
ONE Cézanne painting:
An iPhone game featuring small birds one catapults in order to knock down structures:
Sean Parker's admittedly grand wedding, including the fines levied upon him as a result of said wedding. (This number has been disputed.):
Impossibly hip Instagram:
The Boston Globe ... in 1993:
A-Rod's contract:
And one thing that's worth the same: