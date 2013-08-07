Gart has dismissed the Post as “Pravda on the Potomac.” But if the Post was Pravda, then the Star was Izvestia. According to Star staffers, any story that appeared in the Post had better be in that day’s Star. Instead of encouraging Star reporters to challenge the Post’s coverage, the concession to the Post’s dominance did little for staff morale. One local reporter was happily writing a memo to his editors citing the mistaken figures in a Post property tax story—which the reporter had covered weeks earlier—when he discovered a rewrite of the Post story, mistakes and all, in the Star’s first edition.

Time Inc. was not bereft of ideas for the Star. Unfortunately, whatever the merits of two major and expensive innovations—zoned metropolitan coverage, and a morning edition—their execution was so inadequate that it only added to the paper’s decline. “Zoned local coverage was probably the Star’s best opportunity, but the financial resources were not there,” said Bruce Thorp, newspaper analyst with the brokerage firm John Muir & Go. “The [five] local editions started to look like each other. You could see Fairfax County stories in the Montgomery County edition.” It soon became clear the zoned editions were not going to attract the readers who either felt their concerns were skimped on by the Post, or who wanted more insight than is provided by a string of semiweekly suburban Washington papers.

For decades the leitmotif of the newspaper business has been the dirge.

One Star local reporter said he learned his lesson after several of his ideas for longer analytic pieces were shot down; he simply read the suburban paper and rewrote it. Investigative stories usually were out of the question in any case, since the bureaus were so understaffed that the reporters out there had little time to do anything beyond routine news stories. “Toward the end, the only reason I could see for publishing was simply that the Washington Star had been coming out for 128 years,” he said. These young reporters were further demoralized because the normal route for advancement, doing tough, provocative local stories, was short-circuited since Gart had little interest in local news and only reluctantly put it on the front page.

Newspaper habits are hard to change, and one of the most difficult tasks is to convince people to buy a paper at a different time of day than they’re used to. The advent of the morning edition of the Star represented the worst of all worlds: in essence, it created a 24-hour-a-day newspaper without an increase in staff; it was an inadequate challenge to the Post’s ownership of the morning market; and it established deadlines that made it impossible to have fresh news in most of the paper’s afternoon editions. And the a.m. edition was only available for street sale, not for home delivery. The few readers who chose to purchase the morning Star also chose to forgo the afternoon edition.

The statistics on the Star’s readership were devastating: the Star’s recent circulation was 323,000 daily and 294,000 Sunday, compared to the Post’s 618,000 daily and 845,000 Sunday. When Time Inc. bought the Star in 1978, its circulation was 329,000 daily and 316,000 Sunday. In order to beef up advertising and circulation, the Star heavily discounted its advertising and subscription rates. But the Star was not able to attract 30 percent of the area’s newspaper advertising revenue, which is considered the minimum figure for survival, and the discounting meant that what ad volume there was did not bring in enough money. When the recession of 1980 hit, it undid whatever small gains the Star had made in advertising linage; area advertisers didn’t have money for a second newspaper, and when advertising volume goes down, so does reader interest. At the end the Star was taking in 15 cents of every newspaper advertising dollar in this city. The other 85 cents went to the Post.

Since the announcement of the folding there have been accusations that the Post’s advertising tactics helped squeeze the last bit of life out of the Star. The Post raised its rates significantly in the last year, thus seemingly making it impossible for merchants to buy space in two newspapers. There have also been allegations that Post salespeople threatened advertisers loyal to the Star that when the Star folded, as they promised it would, the advertisers would get bad placement when they turned to the Post. Robert McCormick, the Post’s vice president of advertising, dismissed the charges as “nonsense.” Financial analyst Bruce Thorp said that no particular tactic of the Post’s was critical to the Star’s demise. “There have been lawsuits by failing newspapers that the dominant newspaper cut ad rates in order to hurt the competition. No serious antitrust charges have been raised in this case. The trend has been going against the Star for 30 years. Nothing unusual happened in the last few months.”

Although Time Inc. did not come through with enough money to make the initial investments in zoned local sections and a morning edition pay off, it did put more money into promotion than the paper had done in years. But even the promotion campaigns were lifeless. The most recent ad showed two newspapers side by side. Slowly one unidentified paper lists and falls over as the announcer declares that some newspapers are slanted and biased. The unbiased, unslanted, and still standing newspaper is revealed to be the Star. The ad is a virtual celebration of dullness.

Could the Star have been saved if it were more shrewdly managed? One popular theory is that a Bellows-like paper, with the promotional resources of Time Inc., might have had a chance; or a really strong local paper, not the halfhearted product that was tried, might have steadied the decline of reader; or that a tabloid with emphasis on sports and extensive and irreverent coverage of government—the only game in town—would have provided a personality distinctly different from that of the Post.

Evening papers in particular have been vulnerable for a variety of reasons: a switch to television for evening news; later starting work days, which leave time to read a morning paper; the difficulty of distribution through evening rush hour. Added to this, the Star was forced to compete with one of the strongest and best newspapers in the country. Perhaps nothing could have saved Washington from becoming a one-newspaper town. But in spite of its $85 million. Time Inc. never brought to it the commitment and daring of the company which early in its existence created Time, Life, and Fortune. It seems that since the Star couldn't be plugged into a formula for success—à la People and Money—that it was just a matter of time before Time Inc. cut its losses. There is no guarantee that if Time Inc. had done it right—if it had fulfilled people's expectations and used its resources and the Star's staff to create something glorious—it would have, as newspapers must, made money. But Time Inc. didn't do it right. And this city's mourning of another lost voice is tinged with regret for what that voice might have been.