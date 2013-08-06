With “Breaking Bad” about to start airing its final episodes, and just one season left of “Mad Men,” The New York Times declared that the network that airs both shows is at a “crossroads.” More than just losing two of its most popular shows, AMC will say goodbye to two of TV’s most famous and original anti-heroes. But if the nascent promotional campaign for the network’s new drama, “Low Winter Sun,” is any indication, AMC is desperate to hold onto its monopoly on the prototype.

Today, the banner ad on Vulture teases the final episodes of “Breaking Bad” while simultaneously trying to pull its legions of fans into “Low Winter Sun” with the line: “Good Man. Cop. Killer.” Subtle!

(Some quick Googling reveals this line is not limited to the ad and appears on the show’s poster. So while we may be living in the golden age of the TV poster, this one leaves little room for imagination--unlike the oblique season one poster for “Breaking Bad.”)