The office and factory staff of Fisher Body—Cleveland, Ohio, date unknown, the Morchroe Co. In 1908, the seven Fisher brothers began to produce car bodies for Ford, Cadillac, and other manufacturers; the company became the largest producer of car bodies by 1914, and by 1926 provided the bodies for General Motors models. All GM cars bore plates that read, "Body by Fisher."

A detail of the Fisher Body staff.

American Newspaper Publishers Association—location unknown, circa 1908, Geo. R. Lawrence Co. The American newspaper industry grew quickly in the second half of the nineteenth century, and the number of newspapers in the United States would peak in 1913, egged on by an increase in yellow journalism and muckrakers.

The human liberty bell of 25,000 men—Camp Dix, New Jersey, 1918, Mole & Thomas. Camp Dix was one of many training camps set up in the wake of the 1917 Selective Service Act, which drew troops to prepare a national army for entry into World War I. It later became Fort Dix and is still used today.

A human United States flag—Boston, Massachusetts, date unknown, E. Chickering & Co. After World War I, mass displays of patriotism celebrated the country's emergence as a global power.

The Sideshow Minstrel Museum at the Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus—Brooklyn, New York, June 12, 1931, Century, courtesy George Eastman House. The Hagenbeck-Wallace circus was the third-largest in the U.S., trailing the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey. The sideshow included "human oddities": Those who were very over- or under-weight, extremely tall or short, or missing limbs, among others.

A detail of the Sideshow Minstrel Museum.

Ku Klux Klan Convention—Roanoke, Virgina, May 30-31, 1931. The KKK was founded in 1865 after the Civil War as a white-supremacist group, intimidating and terrorizing recently freed slaves. Even in the 1930s, when this photo was taken, lynchings were not uncommon.

Pilgrimage of the twenty-third annual National Association for the Advancement of Colored People conference—Harper's Ferry, West Virginia, May 22, 1932, Addison N. Scurlock. In 1909, 44 years after the Civil War, the NAACP was founded after a Springfield, Illinois riot forced the black population to flee. In 1932, the organization convened at Storer College, one of the earliest black colleges, to dedicate a plaque honoring John Brown. The school rejected the plaque that year but later accepted it, and it remains on site today.

A detail of the NAACP pilgrimage.

