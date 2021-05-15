Sharpton expects to carry 95 percent of the black vote against Moynihan in the September 13 primary; even without his party, he can "suppress" the black vote against Cuomo in November with a wink and a nod. With support from some Hispanics and the anti-Moynihan left, he may carry 25 percent of Democrats statewide. But Sharpton's election returns have little to do with his influence as a politician. Like Jesse Jackson, whom he once criticized for being "an airplane with no airport to land in," Sharpton needn't win an election. He can be a king-breaker among Democrats simply by corralling black votes—11 percent of the electorate in New York. Already, he is a kind of county leader; his jurisdiction is every black church pulpit from Buffalo to Brooklyn. When the primary and the general election against Republican sofa queen Bernadette Castro are over, Moynihan still will be senator, Cuomo may or may not be governor and Sharpton will control black politics in New York.

New York has five political parties, and Sharpton seemingly embraces and rejects them all, depending on where he happens to be at the moment. In December he was the warm-up act for Louis Farrakhan at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. ("Don't care who's mad; we're glad! We will not be separated!" he preached.) In January came his noises about a third party. In February he announced his Democratic primary campaign, invoking Farrakhan along with Martin Luther King Jr. At lunch with Sharpton recently, I suggested playfully that he even has a streak of Jewish liberalism. "I agree," he said solemnly. He explained that the Freedom Party was meant to be a "progressive" counterweight to the Liberal Party, which had angered black voters by backing Rudolph Giuliani over David Dinkins in 1993. This year the Liberals are backing Moynihan and Cuomo against the Republicans, but Sharpton insists the party's members are patronage hunters who betray true liberal values.

When Cuomo got heat from Jewish political leaders for attending Sharpton's rally, panicky columnists loyal to the governor assured readers that Jesse Jackson and Sharpton (who chairs the Rainbow Coalition's Ministers' Division) would "confront" Farrakhan's separatism at then NAACP President Ben Chavis's Baltimore summit. There was no such confrontation, and, alas for Sharpton's apologists, his National Action Network recently presented Khallid Abdul Muhammad with a $1,000 check at a rally in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn. Sharpton, who was touring Rwanda at the time, returned to declare that he and Jackson would boycott Chavis's second summit, which they did on August 22.