Empire Burlesque

Newspapers such as the Times misunderstood the implications of all this during the campaign because they, like Cuomo, had come to embrace and embody the multicultural agenda in their own realms. Nowhere was that more evident in the campaign than on the editorial and op-ed pages, where, in the final week before the election, columnists Frank Rich and Anna Quindlen were preoccupied with a book on the Clarence Thomas hearings that, Rich predicted, would "make people's blood boil." It was more important to them to vindicate Hill's supporters than to write about the blood that was boiling upstate. After it boiled over on Election Day, Quindlen wrote Cuomo an elegy. A Times profile of Pataki adapted the old Giuliani "Wonder Bread" metaphor to the governor-elect, dubbing him "Mr. Plain Vanilla."

Had Wonder Bread given Plain Vanilla at least a pro forma endorsement, his beleaguered city would now face the prospect of partisan preferment rather than punishment from Albany and Washington. The city would be able to hope for a $100 million economic boost from the 1996 Republican National Convention and a gravy train from new Senate Banking Committee Chairman D'Amato. Far more important would be the hope that a vigorous, brainy Giuliani-Pataki team could reinvent New York's city and state governments, now locked together in a fiscal free-fall. The only way to stop that free-fall is to reconfigure both of these interdependent colossi at the same time, changing what they do and deliver. That will take cooperation between the mayor and the governor that transcends both partisanship and ideology.

If Democrats still represented a vibrant, class-based politics, they and the country might be fit for the task. Instead, in thrall to Cuomo's and the Times's vague notions, they've defaulted to state Republicans, who may not be up to the task at all. Giuliani and Pataki do have the ability, but the vengeful D'Amato looms large: three days after the election, Pataki had yet to return one of Giuliani's several congratulatory, conciliatory calls. When they do finally meet on the political terrain, ravaged as much by liberal myopia as by right-wing rage, New York's Republican mayor and Republican governor will probably look at each other and ask, "Now what?"