A thousand points of light? Sure. Yet Bradley swore off the easy paeans to civil society by George Bush, Bill Kristol and Gingrich. Some liberals, too, should be chastened by his point that Hollywood subverts civic culture as much as the welfare state does. Ever since we laughed Tipper Gore off the national stage a few years ago, only conservatives have charged, as Bradley does, that the entertainment industry abuses "the all-important role of storytelling which is essential to the formation of moral education that sustains a civil society" by feeding the young "a menu of violence without context and sex without attachment." By now it's clear that much of what appears even in The New Yorker or Vanity Fair, or on "Oprah" or "Geraldo," is as destructive of civil society as the tabloid mayhem most liberals sniff at (or the loopy Afrocentrism and facile multiculturalism they indulge). If Bradley is taking on a lot of potential opponents, that's mainly because civil society has a lot of them among the powerful in politics and the media.

Still, Bradley reminds us that it isn't just right-wing blue-noses who disdain what Hollywood and the cultural elite purvey. Few middle-class Americans today flinch at a call to "recouple sex and parental responsibility" by sending "a very clear message--if you have sex with someone and she becomes pregnant, be prepared to have 15 percent of your wages for eighteen years go to support the mother and child." Most would warm to a call to "create more quality civic space" in schools that now "close at 4:00 p.m. only to see children in suburbs return to empty homes with television as their babysitter or, in cities, to the street corners where gangs make them an offer they can't refuse."

But conservatives can take scant comfort from Bradley's argument. He warned that "too often those who trash government as the enemy of freedom and a destroyer of families are strangely silent about the market's corrosive effects.... The answer is not censorship but more citizenship in the corporate boardroom and more active families who will turn off the trash, boycott the sponsors and tell the executives that you hold them personally responsible for making money from glorifying violence and human degradation." Take it away, John Podhoretz—and Rupert Murdoch.

Bradley has some practical suggestions. As kids come from school to homes that are empty because both parents must work, "We have only four options if we believe our rhetoric about the importance of child-rearing: higher compensation of one spouse so that the other can stay home permanently; a loving relative in the neighborhood; more taxes or higher salaries to pay for more day care programs; or parental leave measured in years, not weeks." He proposes to take the market out of campaign finance by limiting all contributions to voluntary $200 tax-return check-offs. No PAC or bundled or political-party money; "even the bankroll of a millionaire candidate would be off limits." He's confident "the process would adjust. Who knows, maybe attack ads would go"—with high-priced consultants—"and public discourse would grow." Over to you, Bob Shrum—and Frank Luntz.

Bradley is a Democrat, of course, and some of his remedies entail big-government action. But some of these are ones that liberals have avoided and conservatives have liked. Bradley's, in short, is the honest synthesis that Clinton promised but never delivered. His similarity—and dissimilarity—with Republicans is particularly telling. "Public policy can facilitate the revitalization of democracy and civil society," he argued, "but it cannot create civil society. We can insist that fathers support their children financially, but fathers have to see the importance of spending time with their children. We can provide mothers and fathers with the tools they need to influence the storytelling of the mass media, but they ultimately must exercise that control. We can take special interests out of elections, but only people can vote." Compare that to Bradley's own New Jersey governor, Christie Todd Whitman. Delivering the Republican response to Clinton's State of the Union address, she kept regaling a raucous crowd of Trenton legislators with vows to cut taxes and get government off their backs. Conservative Republicans are usually better than she was at invoking civic virtue, if only to milk it in pursuit of such uncivil ends as a gun free-for-all and corporate welfare.