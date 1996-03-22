Brother Act

I don't find them telling any new big lies here, but they defend old ones and do a lot of dissembling. The book jacket has Sharpton living "in Brooklyn," but he doesn't even live in New York. He writes of his move in 1991 from the city to a garden apartment in Englewood, New Jersey, where he recovered from his stabbing, but twice he implies that he has moved back, which he has not. Similarly, he writes that he never gets involved in a case unless its principals invite him, but that depends on one's definitions of "involve" and "invite," as disgusted Brooklyn tenant leaders and clergymen have told me, and as Mike Kelly, a columnist for the New Jersey Record makes amply clear in Color Lines, which recounts Sharpton's duplicitous responses to a white cop's slaying of a black Teaneck youth named Phillip Pannell. "I was right about Phillip Pannell," Sharpton now writes. Not according to Kelly's scrupulous account of how and why the officer was acquitted.

Sometimes Sharpton deletes past wrongs entirely: you'd never know from the book that he has ever dealt with the leftish, cultish New Alliance Party, which mixes pseudo-Marxism, black nationalism and psychotherapy, organizing its patients into its leader Lenora Fulani's electoral campaigns, which have garnered public funds that the party has then spent on its own profit-making subsidiaries. For several years, Sharpton operated out of NAP's offices, retained one of its lawyers and rode around in a car rented on its credit card. In return, Fulani traipsed around after him to street demonstrations and "opened" for him on stages, using him for media coverage she couldn't have gotten otherwise. Sharpton himself has used Farrakhan this way, introducing him to 25,000 at New York City's Javits Convention Center in 1993 with the words, "We will stand together. Not in some private midnight meeting ... but in the daylight.... Don't ask who don't like it; we love it! Don't ask who's mad; we're glad!"

Sharpton's best-known controversies prompt his most grandiloquent evasions. Writing about Howard Beach, he rightly claims credit for forcing Mario Cuomo in 1986 to appoint the special prosecutor who superseded a compromised Queens district attorney and won convictions of the white perpetrators of brutal assaults on three black men, one of whom died when he fled into the path of a passing car. But Sharpton complains that "the white media" portrayed him as a meddling opportunist, not a veteran organizer with "a good strategy that worked as planned.... For the first time," he brags, falsely, "whites were going to do serious time for assaulting a black in a bias case in New York City." In 1982, without his help, white toughs got long sentences for murdering a black transit worker leaving a bagel shop in their Brooklyn neighborhood. He writes that his Howard Beach marches brought out the spectators' true racism, but he doesn't mention their fury over a recent string of robberies and brutal break-ins by blacks. Nor does he tell us that Jon Lester, a leader of the white gang, had dated a black girl who defends him even now or that, on an earlier, minor case, Lester had a black attorney whom he'd befriended as a busboy at a diner which the lawyer frequented with local black politicians who called Lester "Elvis" affectionately, on account of his hairdo.