If anyone involved in the City University of New York's recent search for a new City College president read the essays of Yolanda Moses before I dug them out of the library on the eve of her appointment, they aren't telling. In them, Moses, academic vice president of the obscure California State University, Dominguez Hills, campus, outlined the principles and strategies that she thinks universities should follow to promote diversity. She served up a hash of half-baked, sometimes insidious nostrums from the nether regions of academic administrative discourse, but that wasn't nearly as unsavory as the response of much of New York City's liberal establishment to criticisms of Moses. The affair was a case study in how high-profile controversies are spun in the new affirmative-action mainstream.

American institutions must diversify as a practical and moral imperative, but some of Moses's proposals threatened to turn diversity into a push for proportional minority representation that compromises standards and morale. Too few minority faculty are hired and promoted, she wrote, because "service on committees, student advising and university community activities (especially those that promote cultural diversity)" are not "ranked as highly as research.... That will have to change if cultural pluralism is to flourish." Changing the reward structure in this way is appropriate, in her view, because American universities "are products of Western society in which masculine values like an orientation toward achievement and objectivity are valued over cooperation, connectedness and subjectivity."

Moses has a Ph.D. in anthropology, but the half-dozen essays--which constitute almost the whole of her published work since the late '80s--reflected her full-time work as a preacher of diversity at Dominguez Hills and as a consultant to other colleges, foundations and academic associations. Although she'd long ago given up formal anthropological research for administration, "where my laboratory has become the academy," Moses was about to become president-elect of the American Anthropological Association, which presents itself as "documenting the richness of the diversity of the human condition."

But could such dreamy notions of diversity heal the polarization caused at City College by Leonard Jeffries, who is nothing if not an apostle of "connectedness and subjectivity"? When I asked her on the phone whether she believed in any objective standards under which Jeffries's scholarship might be found wanting, she said, "That's what tenure review is for. Standards, of course, are in flux." Moses's ideas seemed equally wrong for the City College whose engineering and science programs draw top minority students--people who, like ccny graduates Felix Frankfurter and Colin Powell before them, want their religion and race to count for less, not more, in their academic and public lives.