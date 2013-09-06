That one’s some El Greco blond

spandrel cornice all arms

of blue into our late modern light



scoundrel of clouds hotter than

green stones of the city after a day

of sun now gone down, now drawn



down as my bedroom’s blackout curtain



but white’s on the clouds, shock like



a boy is looking at you from across



the street in a crowd packed with dry colors

swirling, dust in sunlight—

and here still as if we had not left at all—



never left—not Toledo—a lifetime of watching

trees fraying into thick brushes

on a hundred canvases, a hundred pigments



of a hundred compositions now hummed



as sloped sounds and a few are swimming back ...



The clouds. The boy. Elsewhere a meadow



river. Shallow water running ahead. Threaded

with tassels scattered into the grasses. And

minnows moving over the bottom, quick,



also as shadows. And the boy goes back into his crowd.