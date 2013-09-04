I never opened the spare bottle of Joy

she bought at a duty-free shop in Paris

that, for years, lorded it over her Chanel No 5

& Je Reviens. One whiff of those eaux

de cologne on my wrist evokes her world,

but Joy was my mother’s signature scent



long before I packed my Jersey accent

& bell bottoms for my summer joy-

ride’s hippie grand tour of the world—

the quintessential American in Paris

reading Hemingway & nursing a café au

lait. It was different then, back in ’75,



when you could actually do Europe on Five

Dollars A Day, pre-euro, give or take a cent,

using a Student Eurail Pass & the Métro,

& if “Born to Run” was your “Ode to Joy.”

My parents & I rendezvoused in Paris.

Au revoir, hostel (toilet down the hall). World



my oyster, I unfolded the roll-away & whirled

in their jumbo tub, treated like royalty at the 5-

star Hôtel Ritz (1st arrondissement, Paris)

where Princess Di began her final descent

the night she died. Death’s an awful killjoy.

What killed my mother also killed Jackie O.



Though I lost my dear one two decades ago,

I held on to her souvenir of “the world’s

most expensive perfume”: an ounce of Joy

= 28 dozen roses & 10,000 jasmine blooms. If I’ve

forgotten her every so often, I’m innocent—

my grief’s bottled up, vintage Evening in Paris.



If only Joy’s glass bottle were plaster of Paris.

I twisted the stopper, the bottle slipped, & oh!,

it broke in the sink & her absence, a present,

rose from the shards. Precious gold essence whorled

through my fingers & down the drain in five

seconds flat like the dishsoap, liquid Joy.



We’ll always have Paris, but that lost world

I owe her—her Saks Fifth Avenue & my five



& dime—exists in a present too late to enjoy.