Your heart transmits and receives signals

from lost civilizations



your brain is a dead city in the distant future

grave robbers raise new mausoleums



papillary lines revolve in unknown spaces

card files have been burnt or pulped



your “you” is startled by your “I”



“nothing’s for certain” took the elevator down

while “anything can happen”

climbed the stairs



you grow harder harder

it’s much easier than it seems





Translated by Clare Cavanagh.