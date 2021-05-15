Apple Juice

Every twenty-five years or so since 1914, New York's Democratic establishment has been routed by a Republican reformer leading a rickety coalition of business elites, patrician good-government types, burghers, newer immigrants and other groups on the outs with the machine. By that standard, Rudolph Giuliani, the city's 107th mayor, is a typical successor to John Purroy Mitchell, Fiorello LaGuardia and John Lindsay. But while Giuliani's Republican predecessors moved leftward in office to offset conservative dissatisfaction, he isn't following them. Where LaGuardia and Lindsay championed the welfare state, Giuliani is dismantling it. His fiscal conservatism, his distant relations with blacks and his sermonettes on personal responsibility reinforce his sometime image as a right-winger.

Then again, Giuliani was disowned during last fall's campaign by conservatives William Bennett and Patrick Buchanan, who said he was "too liberal" for the gop. And he was embraced by such Democrats as the late Robert Wagner Jr. and actor Ron Silver, who argued that Giuliani was a pragmatist responding to upheavals that are transforming America's cities. Even black Democratic mayors such as Detroit's Dennis Archer and Cleveland's Michael White are saying and doing virtually the same things Giuliani is.

So which is it: Is Rudy Giuliani a New Democrat or an Old Republican? The truth is, he's a hybrid we'll see more of in the '90s--a mayor who subordinates partisanship to "reinventing" municipal government and reviving urban investment. Part of this message comes straight from Bill Clinton's campaign playbook: transcend racial grievances, boost the economy and education and get tough on crime. But unlike Clinton, Giuliani and his counterparts aren't beholden to traditional Democratic constituencies like unions and civil rights groups. Unlike Ronald Reagan, who preached fiscal and personal discipline while pushing an anti-urban agenda, they stake their careers on improving public safety and public schools.