Apple Juice

Budget. Giuliani faces a $2.3 billion deficit in the city's $31 billion budget, rising unemployment and a welfare caseload of 1.2 million people--more than one in seven New Yorkers. His response has been starkly conservative: cut taxes on hotel and commercial occupancy to encourage economic revival and shed 15,000 of the city's 214,000 workers through a severance plan wrested from municipal unions. Next month, Giuliani will begin to push an austerity budget—his equivalent of Reagan's Omnibus Reconciliation Act of 1981—through New York's restive City Council.

Especially controversial is Giuliani's insistence on exempting cops, firefighters and teachers—who are mostly white—from any cuts. That puts an unbearable strain on other agencies struggling with poverty, aids and child abuse. Giuliani insists that improving safety, schools and jobs, even at the cost of painful dislocations elsewhere, will benefit the poor more than anything that social service bureaucrats and racial activists have done. (It will also benefit the police and fire unions, which supported him last fall, and the teachers' union, which abandoned his predecessor, David Dinkins, and remained pointedly neutral.) Such selective retrenchment enrages the left. "There is something unseemly about preaching the value of work while cutting back jobs, opportunities and hope," David Jones of the Community Service Society wrote recently in Harlem's Amsterdam News. The mayor's reply—that no community can thrive when tax-draining public jobs drive out tax-paying private ones—seems a cold abstraction to his critics.

Looking past the July 1 budget deadline, Giuliani has advisers working to bring future budgets into balance. He plans agency consolidations and eliminations; managed competition and partnerships with private contractors; sales of city assets, including two municipal hospitals; and new procurement and hiring policies. He is also demanding unprecedented influence over independent public authorities, complaining that they misspend billions in city tax dollars. For example, he is withholding funds from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which opposes his plans to merge its police department with the city's. "If the mta wants its own police force, let them pay for it," he snaps. "Why should I write a $300 million check when they have salaries and perks I couldn't tolerate?"