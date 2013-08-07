



This time, too, at least some residents seemed ready to look the other way. “He's a little rough around the edges, but he doesn't come off as a bad guy,” one man told the Call after the videos went viral. “He does his job, gets both sides of every story. I know he's a big gun advocate, but that [is] just part of our freedom.” A number of people wrote into the Call to say that Kessler may have been out of line, but was solidly protected by the first amendment. Gilberton Mayor Mary Lou Hannon agreed. "Each member of council, each employee and each citizen is not only entitled to their own political opinions, but also the right to express them," she said just days before the council meeting. "We will not take action to quash free speech, whether or not each member of council or any member of council agrees with it." Thus, the debate about Kessler’s punishment has centered on whether he identified himself as a police officer in the videos (sometimes yes, sometimes no) and whether he was on private property (yes) and his own time (yes)—but not on whether his targeted insults in the videos, and his subsequent, aggressive call to action on his website, constituted inappropriate speech for a public servant, or even a possible incitement of violence.

When it started to look like Kessler would get off scot-free, progressive groups—among them Keystone Progress, Change.org, and CeaseFirePA—petitioned for his ouster. They dumped roughly 30,000 signatures on Hannon’s desk, and she started talking about suspending Kessler for misusing borough property by shooting municipality-owned guns in the videos. The mayor may have miscalculated, as her charge brought to light Gilberton’s disproportionately large arsenal. Kessler and the borough both say he purchased the firearms, including high-end assault rifles like an M-16 and an AR-15, with his own money, and donated them to the police department. (In Pennsylvania, an ordinary civilian can own an automatic weapon if it is registered, but a police officer can buy one for less, and pay fewer taxes on it.) But some have questioned how Kessler, who made only $24,000 a year, could have afforded such a stockpile, and news broke Monday that the borough solicitor has demanded an inventory of Kessler’s firearms—it seems no one knows how many there are—fueling suspicion that the taxpayers may have unwittingly borne some of the cost.

Kessler emphatically denies that. “You name it, from flashlights, to uniforms, to boots, to ammunition… I bought all of it out of my own pocket,” he told me. “If I didn’t do that, we wouldn’t have it. No good deed goes unpunished, let’s put it that way.”

Where are all those guns now? Kessler said he has only one of them at his house, and that the borough has the rest. But that’s far from clear, since the solicitor’s letter said, along with an inventory, “We also need to know the location of these guns.” Gilberton council members refused to comment for this story, and the mayor, solicitor, and emergency coordinator did not return multiple calls. As Morrill pointed out, the borough, with its scant sewer plant office, has “no place to secure those things.”

Whether or not he realized I was a total “libtard,” Kessler was perfectly nice when I called him on the phone. He has hired a lawyer, Joseph Nahas, and says he’ll sue Gilberton if they try to fire him at the end of his suspension. In addition to the free speech argument, his lawyer said at a press conference Tuesday that he’s prepared to accuse Democratic council member Eric Boxer of “strong-arming” townspeople into speaking against Kessler at the meeting. “He made comments such as, ‘We let you go with your grass being too high and did not fine you when everyone else got cited. With that said, we would like you to come to the meeting to denounce Mr. Kessler,’” Nahas said. (The school board, of which Kessler is a member, and the state police chiefs association, of which he's never been a member, have both publicly disowned him.)

Kessler seems torn between the desire to get his job back and the impulse to push the envelope further. On Tuesday, he told me he’s “done playing politics.” But on Wednesday, I woke up to find new, pointed denunciations of the Gilberton borough council on his website. Kessler says this whole affair has taken a toll on his marriage and his family, that he's been receiving death threats since the controversy began. (His cell phone number is prominently displayed on his website; the voicemail message says, “To leave a death threat, press one. Otherwise, press two.”) Since he was suspended without pay, he started a GoFundMe to “help the Chief pay his bills—buy groceries to feed his kids—pay the mortgage etc.”

Meanwhile, Kessler's shenanigans have created strange bedfellows, pissing off not just liberals but gun proponents, too. Chris Bianchi, whose company Domari Nolo Outfitters pulled out of the Eastern Sports and Outdoor Show as soon as it banned AR-15s, told the Patriot-News, “To the people on the fence who don't understand the importance of personal firearm ownership, this guy looks like a wing nut and pushes them away. I think he's doing more damage to the movement than he is raising awareness." But Kessler is undeterred. If he gets fired, he said, “I’ll keep running my organization full-time… and keep fighting for the Constitution.”

