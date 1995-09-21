If one can learn anything new about the deceased by noticing who speaks at their funerals, then the recent mourning for New York Newsday, the 10-year-old "tabloid in a tutu," which was killed by its parent, Times Mirror Company, on July 16, was instructive. Quite inadvertently, the encomia revealed that it wasn't really "the people" who'd lost a paper; it was liberal civic activists, academics and upscale "diversity" enthusiasts. And it wasn't just that Wall Street had abandoned Main Street; focus-group-driven corporate media had also lost an outlet by misconstruing their audiences and the urban condition, with assistance from well-meaning journalists who'd misconstrued them, too.

"We mourn last week's pitiable and highly dubious killing of New York Newsday," intoned The New Yorker, wearing its Sunday best like the tipsy daughter of a fallen old family at the funeral of the only civic leader still speaking to her. The deceased had been no match for "the great and earnest Times," of course, but without New York Newsday, "our newsstands are poorer, our city a diminished place." Actually, NYN's incursions into the Gray Lady's backyard had panicked her into a strong Metro section makeover. The upstart had gambled not only on the demise of one of the tabloids but, even if both the Daily News and the New York Post survived, on becoming an alternative for Times readers seeking more intimate coverage of their city. With palpable, if understated, relief, the Times editorial eulogy judged NYN's death sentence "a sound economic call," if "a sad outcome nonetheless." It's hard to believe someone wasn't popping champagne on West 43rd Street, not because Newsday had threatened Times profits but because it had often outdone the Times's multiculturalist local coverage. Yet both papers' readerships remained heavily white and middle class.

The true story of New York Newsday's failure is heartbreaking, not only for writers who've lost jobs but for "the people," who are little better served by the tabloids they do read than they were by the one they doggedly didn't. Earlier this year, when the O.J. trial claimed its fifth cover of the Daily News, a black community organizer in Brooklyn called to complain. "If my neighbors want The National Enquirer, they can get it at the supermarket," she huffed. "They buy the Daily News to feel like citizens." That's much less true now than it was twenty years ago. And there begins our tale.