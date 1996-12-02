The Rainbow Coalition

You might think that activists and journalists who believed white voters were so ineradicably racist that black Americans could be elected only with state-mandated gerrymandering would be delighted to find it unnecessary. But the NAACP, the ACLU and the Times editorial board aren't celebrating the recent victories. "I must confess I was surprised," says the ACLU's McDonald, "but it is a mistake to rely on anecdotes to show that voting is no longer polarized." The NAACP's Penda Hair says she intends to study exit polls and racial counts of registered voters before deciding what the results mean. No sifting of the results, though, can deny the obvious: even if every black voter in the Georgia and Florida districts went to the polls and half the whites stayed home, Bishop, McKinney and Brown got a lot of those white votes. Yet, more than a week after the election, the Times editorial page had yet to recognize, much less applaud, the "fair-minded Americans" who had re-elected blacks in Georgia and Florida.

Some VRA-district defenders are arguing that the November 5 victories actually prove racial gerrymandering essential. Without it, McDonald and Hair claim, the victors would never have become incumbents in the first place and so wouldn't have had the standing and track records white voters found credible this year. But, if that's true, then the activists are conceding that something fairly ordinary does count more than race, even in places where it never did before. So much more, in fact, that the list of blacks, like Wilder and Braun and Indiana's newly elected Carson, who have won office without racial remedies, is growing. The real lesson of 1996 is that activists should stop dismissing such victories as aberrations and start studying them as precedents.

"We need electoral arrangements that deliver the right messages," wrote voting-rights analyst Abigail Thernstrom in The Washington Post in 1991. "And the right messages are: that we are all Americans, that we're in this together, that the government thinks of us and treats us as individual citizens with individual (not group) rights, that whites can represent blacks and blacks can represent whites, that we have no need for legislative quotas since distinct racial and ethnic groups are not nations in our society...."