The Rainbow Coalition

For several years now, as the Supreme Court has ruled again and again to limit the scope of race-based election districting, its decisions have prompted howls of outrage and prophecies of doom. Miller v. Johnson, which invalidated two majority-black districts in Georgia in 1995, was a "definite setback," said Deval Patrick, assistant attorney general for civil rights. It portended "a return to the days of all-white government," warned ACLU voting-rights specialist Laughlin McDonald. "One hundred years after the Supreme Court's decision in Plessy v. Ferguson set back the cause of racial justice by approving a doctrine of `separate but equal,' a majority of the current Court members have demonstrated a perverse determination to resegregate the nation's politics," cried The New York Times last June, when the Court, in Bush v. Vera, brought to seven the number of "majority-minority" congressional districts it had struck down since they were created in 1992 to elect more blacks and Hispanics. "A century from now, fair-minded Americans are bound to view the Court's evisceration of the Voting Rights Act (VRA) this week with regret and even shame," continued the Times editorial titled "Democracy Demeaned."

Actually, it took fair-minded Americans less than six months to return a true verdict on the effect of racial redistricting, and the only people with occasion for shame are those voting-rights officials, activists and editorial writers who endorse using race as the dominant factor in districting. On November 5, five black incumbent members of Congress whose black-majority districts had been eliminated by court orders faced the voters in their new, non-black majority districts—they all won. By the theology of racialism that is the faith of many voting-rights activists, this simply wasn't supposed to happen. That the black incumbents' new, racially mixed constituencies elected them shook the racialists' two key premises: whites' perceptions and interests differ so profoundly from those of blacks that, as a rule, whites won't vote for blacks; and, therefore, nonwhites' right to vote can be exercised only when they are "empowered" to vote en bloc as members of "protected" racial classes. More suits against majority-minority districts are pending in New York, Virginia, Illinois and Hawaii.

Anticipating the rulings two years ago, Frank Parker, a voting-rights advocate who teaches at the District of Columbia Law School, warned that "the elimination of [the contested majority-minority] districts ... would have enormous consequences for our democratic system." The results of November 5 belied such predictions. The 104th Congress had thirty-eight black members of the House of Representatives under racial gerrymandering; now, with seven fewer majority-black districts, the 105th will have thirty-seven. The only black representative who won't return as a result of the rulings is Cleo Fields, who decided not to run when his Louisiana district was invalidated. The only other black incumbent member of Congress to lose in 1996, Connecticut Republican Gary Franks, lost in a 88 percent-white district for reasons that had nothing to do with voting-rights issues. (Basically, he lost because his opponent convinced a majority of voters that Franks was out of touch with his district.) Anyway, for the racial headcounters, Franks's loss was offset when a 69 percent-white Indianapolis district, also free of voting-rights litigation, gave black Democrat Julia Carson a 53 percent victory over a white opponent.