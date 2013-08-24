Without the backing given her by Airey Neave, wartime escaper from the German prisoner-of-war camp at Colditz and connoisseur of the art of intrigue, Thatcher probably would not have won. Moore gives a full account of Neave’s role, but he underplays how decisive it proved to be. Promoting Thatcher’s cause through a campaign of disinformation, representing support for her as being higher or lower than he knew it to be as circumstances demanded, it was Neave—no doubt helped by a mismanaged campaign on the part of the Heath camp—who secured the leadership for Thatcher against the odds. He did not live to see her in power. Going on to be head of Thatcher’s private office and shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland, Neave was killed by a car bomb planted by the Irish National Liberation Army when driving from the House of Commons in March 1979. (His private secretary, Ian Gow, who became one of Thatcher’s closest aides, was murdered in 1990 by the Provisional Irish Republican Army, which in 1984 had nearly succeeded in killing Thatcher herself in a bomb attack in Brighton in which five people were killed and more than thirty injured.)

During much of Thatcher’s early career she accepted the conventional Conservatism of the day. When she was appointed to her first ministerial position by Harold Macmillan in October 1961, she saw herself as applying the principles of the Beveridge Report of 1942, which laid the foundations of Britain’s postwar welfare state, and the Paper on Employment Policy of 1944, which—strongly influenced by Keynes—emphasized the responsibilities of government in managing the economy. In 1966, Moore notes, Thatcher supported British entry into what was then the European Common Market, and not only because of the trade benefits that entry would bring: "'The Common Market is political as well as economic ... if we went in for political reasons—the concept of a united Europe or prolonged peace—I believe we should.'"

By the time she became leader in February 1975, Thatcher was convinced that a break had to be made with the previous generation of Conservatives. Here Keith Joseph, who believed that he truly “converted to Conservatism” only as late as 1974, was a powerful influence—not only in encouraging Thatcher to break with previous Conservative thinking, but more importantly in leading her to think of Conservatism as a systematic body of belief, an ideology. For most in the party and the country at the time, Conservatism was not any kind of theory at all, but instead—as the skeptical conservative philosopher Michael Oakeshott liked to put it—a disposition, which featured an enduring attachment to familiar institutions and practices: “a propensity to use and to enjoy what is available rather than to wish for or to look for something else; to delight in what is present rather than what was or may be.” Conservatism in that sense was not a notable trait in Margaret Thatcher. Though she was more pragmatic during much of her period in power than is generally recognized, she believed that British institutions needed radical reform and looked for an ideology that would justify the shake-up.

The transmutation of Conservatism that ensued would prove to be one of Thatcher’s most problematic legacies. An early sign of the shift was a document that Joseph submitted to the new Shadow Cabinet in April 1975, titled (echoing T. S. Eliot) “Notes towards the definition of policy.” Thatcher’s attraction to a more doctrinal type of Conservatism was reinforced by Alfred Sherman, a former communist who together with Joseph founded the Centre for Policy Studies. Sherman referred to Thatcher as a person of “beliefs, not ideas.” He meant the description as a compliment, and it is true that Thatcher displayed no interest in exploring the paradoxes that were inherent in her convictions. In the early years of her time in power, this was one of her strengths.

The atmosphere of Britain in the 1970s is not easily conveyed to those who did not experience it. Mad plots sprang up, with some talking of Britain being on the brink of a communist takeover. While this was never remotely likely—a chaotic type of syndicalism and an accelerating economic decline were the real dangers—a sense of impending disaster shaped thinking on the wilder shores of the right. Industrial conflict reached intense levels, with hospital porters and gravediggers among the public-sector workers resorting to strike action. On the fringes of politics, where he had been exiled by Edward Heath after his infamous anti-immigrant “Rivers of Blood” speech in 1968, Enoch Powell was a brooding figure given to confiding over dinner that his greatest regrets were not being killed in World War II and failing to be selected as a high-priority assassination target by the Irish Republican Army. The millenarian mix of dark pessimism about the recent past with unbounded optimism about the near future that can be heard in much of Thatcher’s rhetoric dates from this period.

Sure-footed in his account of Tory divisions, Moore gives too little weight to the way in which Labour’s inability to tackle the unions was a condition of Thatcher’s rise. The “winter of discontent” of 1978–1979 formed the background against which Thatcher came to power, but it was only the climax of a decade of failure on Labour’s part. The failure went back to the end of the 1960s, when a government paper called “In Place of Strife” proposing curbs on union power, produced by the Secretary of State for Employment and Productivity Barbara Castle, was shelved by Harold Wilson’s government. Rightly, Moore describes Castle as being “after Mrs Thatcher, the most important woman politician in British history.” He omits to note that, if Castle’s proposals had been implemented, Thatcher’s proposals would not have been necessary.

No one talked of “Thatcherism”—a term that became current only later, through its use on the left—but by the late 1970s the need for an ideology was being proclaimed on the right. What emerged was a hegemonic way of thinking rather than a coherent body of thought. If Thatcher had anything like a political creed, it was riddled with contradictions. Moore reports her recalling that she read “Hayek’s little masterpiece,” The Road to Serfdom, shortly after it was published in 1944, while “in the 1970s she used to pull his The Constitution of Liberty out of her handbag, declaring ‘This is what we believe.'" She cannot have digested the book’s postscript, where Hayek explained “Why I am not a Conservative.” Hayek told me sometime in the 1980s that Thatcher viewed herself as having always been a Tory, not an Old Whig like himself. But Hayek was by then not so much an Old Whig as an avatar of Herbert Spencer, the late-nineteenth-century prophet of laissez-faire capitalism who invented the expression “the survival of the fittest.” Thatcher seems not to have noticed the faux-Darwinian theory of social evolution with which Hayek embellished his devotion to the free market.

Neither she nor Hayek considered the fact that the central principle of The Constitution of Liberty—the claim that law evolves spontaneously, without anyone designing it—was inescapably flouted in circumstances when law had to be deliberately created, as was the case when Thatcher came to power. The nub of Thatcher’s first administration was the assault on trade unions, which required the construction of a new legal framework to curb their activities. A similar contradiction appeared in Thatcher’s treatment of local authorities, which she regarded as a bastion of socialism: in order to limit their powers, she had to expand those of central government. The pursuit of Hayek’s idea of a “spontaneous order” in society required a major expansion of state power.

When I talked with him during the Thatcher years, Oakeshott dismissed this idea—rightly, as I came to think—as “rubbish.” The soundness of this judgment was illustrated by an exchange I had with Thatcher in 1987, not long after she was elected with a large majority to her third term in government. There was talk of her abolishing academic tenure, and mainly out of curiosity—since I had no hopes of changing her mind, and knew that after some huffing and puffing the universities would submit tamely to whatever she decided—I raised the matter. Was she aware that her avowed academic supporters amounted only to a few dozen people? She showed no surprise. Might not tenure be justified—as in the United States—in that it gave protection to such a minority? The suggestion evoked an icy glare. I soldiered on. Wouldn’t abolishing tenure only increase intellectual opposition to her policies? At that point, she delivered her verdict: “We’ll win without you.” Using the power of government, Thatcher went on to sweep away the practice of tenure.





Oakeshott’s own standpoint, which stressed the importance of practice over any kind of theorizing, corresponded with the sentiments of many in the Conservative Party. But it had little practical value in the conditions of Britain in the 1970s and 1980s. Depending on the existence of a viable political tradition, it passed over the fact that what had become the traditional way of doing politics—the emergence of Conservative leaders from a charmed circle of party grandees, the cozy chats about industrial relations over sandwiches at 10 Downing Street—no longer worked. That was one reason why Thatcher had come to power. It is not surprising that she looked around for an ideology, though what she found had all the defects of the genre.

Thatcher’s quest led her to the Conservative Philosophy Group, which Moore describes as “an informal society, set up by Hugh Fraser and Jonathan Aitken, which mingled politicians and men of the world with writers and thinkers.” The notion of a Conservative philosophy was not then as oxymoronic as it has since become, but there can have been few who attended the meetings solely from an interest in intellectual inquiry. As Moore notes, a feeling of excitement pervaded the group. Having attended some of the meetings when they were held in the drawing room of Aitken’s home near the House of Commons, I suspect the sensation came from a belief that the group somehow participated in the exercise of power. Some of the guests who attended as speakers—who included Richard Nixon, as Aitken later disclosed—may have reinforced this illusion. The group’s deliberations had no detectable impact, then or later, on anything that Thatcher did in government. (A former Cabinet minister whom some had seen as a potential prime minister, Aitken was sentenced in 1999 to a term of imprisonment for perjury after the collapse of a libel action he had brought against The Guardian, a newspaper. While in jail, he converted to Christianity.)

From the beginning, there were many in the party who resisted Thatcher’s way of thinking. In a speech in February 1980 that Moore cites, Ian Gilmour—a languid “wet” who had been editor of The Spectator in the 1950s and was then a member of Thatcher’s Cabinet—opined, “In the Conservative view ... economic liberalism, à la Professor Hayek, because of its starkness and failure to create a sense of community, is not a safeguard of political freedom but a threat to it.” Along with the rest of Thatcher’s wet critics, Gilmour wanted a well-managed continuation of the settlement put in place by Labour in 1945; but it had broken down irretrievably when Labour proved incapable of reining in the power of the unions in the 1970s. Deplored by her critics, Thatcher’s adversarial style was well suited to British politics through much of the 1980s. Summarizing this period, Moore writes that “it was as if the Labour party was determined to realize Mrs Thatcher’s binary, divided picture of British politics.” In a ballot to replace James Callaghan as party leader in 1980, Labour rejected Denis Healey—one of the most formidably gifted politicians Britain has produced—and opted for the unelectable Michael Foot instead. In 1981, Labour split and the Social Democratic Party was formed. The historic role of the SDP was to divide the opposition and keep Thatcher in government, a task that it performed ably.

Thatcher's policies were not as radical—or as consistent—as many have supposed. Viewed by many as an enemy of the welfare state, she left it larger than before. State spending between 1979 and 1990 fell only slightly, while welfare spending rose substantially. Just over 10 percent a year when she came to power, inflation was running just below that figure when she left. A sharp critic of European integration, she signed the Single European Act in 1986, locking Britain into the European decision-making process. She was a vocal supporter of Britain’s meritocratic grammar schools, but as secretary of state for education in the Heath government of 1970 to 1974, she closed many of them, and the policy of favoring comprehensive schools continued during her eleven years as prime minister. She said often that she wanted to apply a housewife’s idea of making ends meet to the nation’s finances, but by the time of the coup against her, the deficit was rapidly rising.

If Thatcher changed Britain beyond recognition, it was not through her policies but through their unforeseen effects. Thatcher never subscribed to the Hegelian and Marxian view, revived by Francis Fukuyama at the close of the 1980s, in which history is a dialectical process leading to a higher kind of harmony. When told of Fukuyama’s ideas about “the end of history,” she reacted with scorn: “End of history? The beginning of nonsense!” Ironically, there was a kind of dialectical logic in the effects of her policies—but it was nothing like that imagined by Hegel and his neoconservative disciples. Rather than leading to any higher synthesis, the changes that she set in motion had a self-defeating effect of the sort common among revolutionary movements.

The endpoint of Thatcherism was not her ousting from power, which she might conceivably have avoided if she had taken the threat to her more seriously, but a society in which a conservative disposition has no place. While Thatcher’s supposed mentor Hayek never ceased calling attention to the unintended consequences of socialism, neither of them considered the unintended consequences of unleashing the free market. The settled middle-class life of the 1950s to which Thatcher looked back with nostalgic reverence was an artifact of Labour’s postwar settlement, which stabilized society through the power of solid institutions and strong government. When, in the 1970s, the Labour settlement began to crumble away, so did this settled way of life. Rather than reversing the process, Thatcher’s free-market policies had the effect of completing it. A society based on lifelong marriages and careers cannot co-exist with an economy driven by unfettered choice and the pursuit of short-term gains. Selling off municipally owned council houses was one of her flagship policies, but the eventual consequence was a housing boom in which saving and productive investment were overshadowed by debt-fueled speculation as a source of wealth. The free market that Thatcher promoted actually worked to undermine and to dissolve middle-class values.

The country that emerged was in many ways the opposite of what she wanted: less rigidly stratified and class-bound, but also more divided; more individualistic, but also less bourgeois. In some ways, it was a better place in which to live than the country to which she dreamed of returning. When Thatcher first crossed the threshold of 10 Downing Street, British society was still ruled by semi-Edwardian hierarchies. Bien-pensants in the media and the academy who could not believe that Britain would change irrevocably as the result of the rise to power of a lower-middle-class interloper were left gaping when the seemingly unshakable certainties on which they based their careers were abruptly overturned. And a similar shock was in store for the patrician upper reaches of the Conservative Party. One of the Tory old guard’s complaints against Thatcher was that she let outsiders into government. As a quip attributed to Harold Macmillan had it, her Cabinet contained “more Estonians than Etonians.” Her policies of deregulation had an analogous effect. Having been an exclusive club, the city became more open. Again, Thatcher voted for the 1960s reforms that liberalized laws on abortion and gay sex, and while she went on to support an illiberal clause in the Local Government Act of 1988 requiring that local councils “shall not intentionally promote homosexuality,” the more relaxed sexual attitudes that prevail in Britain today flow partly from the greater individualism that she promoted. While British society is less cohesive than it used to be, it is also more tolerant and pluralistic.

While the result was very different from that which she intended, Thatcher gained a lasting hold over Britain. That the dispensation she put in place lasted for hardly thirty years is unexceptional. The preceding Labour dispensation endured for not much longer. What is striking about the regime shift Thatcher brought about is that it persists in the realm of ideas despite the fact that its economic basis has collapsed as a result of the financial crisis. A slogan circulating among the zealots in the right-wing think tanks in the mid-to-late 1980s proclaimed that “Labour will never rule again.” As could be foreseen, Labour embraced the regime shift that had occurred, returning to a long stretch of power under the aegis of Tony Blair—one of the more unfortunate unintended consequences of Thatcher’s rule. In turn, Blair (possibly with the assistance of P. G. Wodehouse) gave birth to the breathless, bumbling figure of David Cameron, who while distancing himself from Thatcher pursues policies of privatization of basic state functions—such as the justice system—more extreme than any she ever considered. With all the mainstream parties holding to the terms of Thatcher’s settlement, ideas and actualities are as far apart in Britain as they were in the mid-1970s.

Beyond the small world of British politics, the jumble of notions Thatcher assembled when dealing with a local crisis became an ideology that was universal in ambition—a species of inverted Marxism, which the fall of communism seemed to vindicate. Thatcher’s anti-communism was clear-sighted and unyielding—more so than that of Ronald Reagan, who might almost have given away the Western nuclear arsenal at a summit with Gorbachev in Iceland in 1986 if she had not persuaded him otherwise. When communism imploded a few years later, Thatcher became fixed in the view that liberty was advancing throughout the world, with herself in the vanguard. The delusion of a “new world order”—when what was unfolding was in fact another bout of traditional disorder—can be seen as a footnote to this belief.

Summing up Thatcher’s outlook, Moore writes of her “unusual mindset, which was both conservative and revolutionary.” It is a shrewd observation, but Thatcher’s reactionary nostalgia and revolutionary dynamism had something in common: the sturdy individualism to which she looked back was as much a fantasy as the renewed bourgeois life she projected into the future. Her project of using economic policy to effect a change in the soul was the same fatal conceit as socialism, differing only in its imaginary outcome. By the time she fell from power, she had herself become a kind of phantasm in the public mind. Yet in consigning 1970s Britain and its floundering elites to the memory hole, Thatcher was an embodiment of the reality principle. Pursuing an unexamined and impossible vision, she had an impact beyond any she could have imagined.

