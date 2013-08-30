When I imagined the bomb on the bus, with the fat man taking no notice, I was alluding to a big scene in Sabotage (1936), but the example is important to most of Hitchcock. He wanted to devastate us, but he preferred to stay cool and professional about it. He was confirmed in his respect for fear, like a great artist, or a great torturer. His films were experiments in what a screen, darkness, and apprehension could do, and he liked to maintain the manner of the laboratory technician, observing but himself unmoved. So part of the recklessness in Vertigo was the way a private (if not secretive) man was prepared to disclose his own disquiet over this chronic detachment. The guilty passion glimpsed in that film was of a man falling into his own sexual fascination with a story until it drowned life. Thus the greatest film ever made (for now) is a stricken admission about film itself and the fantasy it feeds on.

Hitchcock adored finishing-school sexpots like Grace Kelly who could have passed in Knightsbridge, or Monaco. Wikimedia Commons

Hitchcock didn’t want to be caught out. As a young man in London, drawn into film through his skill as a graphic artist, he found himself a little laughed at as a highbrow, a man who studied film very closely as a narrative technology and who was ready to go to Germany to observe the most modern treatments of terror and menace. (He stole from Fritz Lang.) That was the spirit of art struggling to emerge in the form of a plump, unappealing East London boy, a greengrocer’s son, without advantages of class and education, with only seething brilliance to belie his bulk. It’s a trial run for Harold Pinter—East End, lower-middle class, Jewish, subversive, power-minded—but Pinter ended up marrying into the aristocracy and getting a Nobel. Hitch never even won an Oscar for directing. As his first American employer, David O. Selznick, said, he wasn’t quite the man you’d want to have dinner with. That London drawl was to hide a fear of being common.

So Hitch became businesslike. He married a shrewd woman in film-making, Alma Reville, and kept all her good advice for himself. (I suspect she was the only woman he ever had sex with, while dreaming of it with everyone from Ingrid Bergman to Tippi Hedren.) He became a maker of hits, a master of suspense and trembling audience-gratification. As late as 1962, when he sat down for that famous book-length interview with François Truffaut, he spoke of himself as a manipulator of emotions and a student of making money. He looked at Psycho and was proud of its profit ratio and how certain outrages had been handled (and slipped past the censor). He did not bother to discuss the torment of Norman Bates, that confirmed spectator who sometimes takes impossible actions. “It’s only a movie,” Hitch would say to keep his admirers’ feet on the ground—and to protect himself against the psychic revelations of Psycho and Vertigo, and that overlooked film The Wrong Man. But he could not stop his eyes and his mind from picturing them. He had to look.

At last, in France, he was acclaimed as an artist after decades in which the English had smiled about the way this overweight upstart with a dirty mind and meticulous movie skills made dark, teasing films but was still a lightweight. Hitch never took sides in that debate. He was fearful of coming clean, just as no peeping tom wants to be noticed in the dark—and a large part of the experience is that we are peepers not called out by the movie. So the lovely faces look out at us, and pretend not to see us. Our furtive participation is protected and privileged. It is a key to his films, but a portent of a culture in which we look at things and tell ourselves it would be futile to be involved—after all, it’s only a movie.

That special English imagination—knowing its place but superior, dirty-minded but fastidious, Jeeves done by Jack the Ripper—never deserted Hitchcock. In The Birds, when an elderly woman in tweeds tells the packed diner at Bodega Bay about bird behavior, she could be straight from his thrillers of the 1930s. That type of lady never vanished. When he first arrived in Hollywood, it was to make a country-house mystery, Rebecca, full of English or English-sounding actors. There is only one American in the picture. For decades, he liked that elocutionary tone in his people: it’s there in Cary Grant, of course, and Grant was another lower-class English boy who had reinvented himself. But Hitch liked ladies and gentlemen: he adored finishing-school sexpots like Grace Kelly who could have passed in Knightsbridge, or Monaco. It’s hard to think of movies in which he used or examined America: North by Northwest is a board game goosed into life. The villain in Vertigo is very English, and he makes San Francisco seem like Fortnum & Mason. Rear Window is not New York City but a tour-de-force set. Where is America? I don’t think we see it until Psycho, which uses actual geography, abandoned back roads, a shabby motel, and out-of-the-way towns where gruesomeness takes twenty years to surface.