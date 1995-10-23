The Simpsons

Asked by a New York television interviewer whether the controversy over O.J. Simpson's acquittal reflects differences of perception based on race, the Reverend Al Sharpton replied, "It's not the perception of race; it's the experience of race in the criminal justice systems" where blacks have been treated so differently for so long. A long road does run from the Scottsboro Boys, the Southern black teenagers falsely accused of raping a white woman in the 1930s, all the way to Simi Valley, where a mostly white jury acquitted Rodney King's assailants (for reasons even more dubious than those used to acquit O.J.) Such experiences have become archetypes, seared into collective black memory.

But Sharpton and his own one-time attorney, Alton Maddox, New York's Johnnie Cochran, know better than anyone how black "perceptions of race" have sometimes distorted even their bitter experience of it. And their own professional history has helped create another list of experiences that, this time, have seared into white America's consciousness.

In 1990, Sharpton brought Tawana Brawley--who had already been shown to have falsely accused white law enforcement authorities of raping her--to a Manhattan courthouse to shake hands with young blacks and Hispanics then on trial for raping and bludgeoning the Central Park jogger. In 1987, Maddox had nearly won an acquittal of a black man charged with slashing a white model, Marla Hanson, who, Maddox claimed, had framed the slasher because she was "a girl from Texas [with] a lot of racial hangups, racial stereotypes.... Just the simple sight of two black men ... and she went absolutely nuts."