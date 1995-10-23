The Simpsons

In 1990, Sharpton brought Tawana Brawley--who had already been shown to have falsely accused white law enforcement authorities of raping her--to a Manhattan courthouse to shake hands with young blacks and Hispanics then on trial for raping and bludgeoning the Central Park jogger. In 1987, Maddox had nearly won an acquittal of a black man charged with slashing a white model, Marla Hanson, who, Maddox claimed, had framed the slasher because she was "a girl from Texas [with] a lot of racial hangups, racial stereotypes.... Just the simple sight of two black men ... and she went absolutely nuts."

In 1992, Lemrick Nelson, a black teenager charged with murdering the Australian Jewish scholar Yankel Rosenbaum in Brooklyn's Crown Heights, was acquitted by a mostly black jury whose members went out to dinner with him to celebrate their verdict. By now, these cases, too, have become archetypes. A road of bitter "experience of race" runs from Hanson and Steven Pagones--the assistant district attorney whom Sharpton and Maddox falsely claimed had raped Brawley--to the jogger, who has never recovered fully from her injuries, to the families of Rosenbaum and, now, of Ronald Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson.

This is no way to escape the terrors of the past. It is a detour from the high road taken by the civil rights movement during the Emmett Till case. That movement's awesomely disciplined, even more awesomely loving marches shamed white America by insisting on embracing the larger society, not trashing it as inherently, eternally racist. It sowed seeds that bore fruit even in last year's retrial and conviction of the white man who in 1963 had assassinated Mississippi naacp leader Medgar Evers. That movement was succeeding, wrote New York Post editor James Wechsler in 1960, because blacks "have refused to do wrong. They ... have been the victims of sadistic violence, legal subterfuge, government betrayal; in the face of early rejection and rebuff they have said simply that they will seek new recourse within the framework of our Constitution.... It is no disparagement of legal argument, I trust, to say that the condition with which we are dealing is morally intolerable."