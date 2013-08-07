In The Art of Sleeping Alone: Why One French Woman Gave Up Sex, the journalist and editor Sophie Fontanell ... well, the title says it all. The book has been somewhat of a sensation in Europe, and it has now been excerpted in The New York Times. (It goes on sale in America next week.) I haven't read the book, but Fontanell has given a long interview to Britain's Daily Telegraph which deserves some comment.

The general premise of the interview is that we live in a sex-crazed society (or societies) in which anyone who exhibits any hesitation about any aspect of sex is considered a mentally unbalanced nutbag. But, thankfully, we have journalists with Fontanell's courage to correct our reverse-puritanism. As she states, "We live in a culture in which people would die rather than admit to having felt listless about sex at one point in their lives." Or, as she explains at greater length:

"You can wear a thong, discuss your sex life, make sex tapes, and nobody says a thing. You can make love to a monkey, and nobody says a thing. But if you say, 'I don’t do it,' that’s just not on."

Rather than calling her out on this view of how society discusses sex, the writer of the piece, Anne Billson, notes that, "We're all supposed to be getting it regularly, perfect sex, and if we’re not it’s seen as a cause for concern, somehow pitiable or unhealthy... Not having sex is nowadays thought of as an unnatural state, to be remedied at all costs via problem pages, couples counsellors, singles bars, [dating] websites." This is followed by the claim that, "People just don't express dissatisfaction with their sex lives," which must be referring to people who don't visit couples counsellors, single bars, or dating websites, but nevermind.

Okay, you might be saying, but Fontanell and Billson must have have other worthy points to make. Alas, here is Fontanell: