But the solution isn’t to restart the private-label market. MBS issuers abused investors in myriad ways during the housing bubble, and even afterward. That’s the primary reason why, since 2008, the private market for MBS has been effectively shuttered; private-label MBS represents 1 percent of all mortgage security issues, down from 37 percent in 2006. Investors have voted with their feet here, running to the security of Fannie and Freddie's government guarantee, or chasing risk elsewhere, rather than remaining the sucker buying toxic mortgage bonds.

Despite this, both President Obama and the bipartisan Senate coalition, led by Bob Corker and Mark Warner whose plan Obama endorsed yesterday, assume an eager private MBS market will replace the $4.2 trillion in the portfolio of government-sponsored entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The boosters of these plans claim that explicitly insuring private capital against losses will lure investors back. First of all, that would make the system no different than Fannie and Freddie, just under a different name. Second, the same people promising this guarantee say no taxpayer dollars will get spent in the process; it will all come out of insurance fees paid by investors. So someone will have to take that transfer of risk, and it's sure to be the investors (or private mortgage insurers, who mostly went out of business during the crisis and won't be able to handle the risk in a severe downturn, at which point it falls to the investor again).

All of these options attempt to preserve something that maybe should not be preserved. The secondary mortgage market exists, we’re told, to provide liquidity for mortgage lenders, thereby increasing homeownership rates and maintaining the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. But this doesn’t logically follow: As economist Dean Baker points out, jumbo mortgages, which cannot be purchased by Fannie and Freddie, still exist, albeit at a slightly higher interest rate (and really, it’s slight, we’re talking between 0.25-0.50 percent). Is it worth it the risks to the nation’s economy to subsidize the mortgage market so heavily to bring down the price of mortgages a half a percentage point?

I would argue no. The idea of homeownership is unhelpfully viewed as part of the “American dream,” which nudges people into dumping most of their savings into a highly volatile asset. They are given all sorts of enticements toward this, like the 30-year fixed mortgage and the mortgage interest deduction, which are massively expensive and mostly regressive, transferring wealth upwards. Even with these illusions of security and thrift, homeowners have found themselves on the wrong end of massive abuse at the hands of lenders. The psychological imperative of owning a home plays into this illusion as much as the material benefits, and it promotes bubbles, as an endlessly increasing price of housing is favored as an economic engine, with government policies put toward edging that forward. Just as investors are set up to be gamed, so are homeowners.

If you really want private finance to sit at the center of the mortgage industry, you have to police the markets to discourage misconduct, and you have to give banks the ability to lend with their own funds and hold those loans on their books, rather than continue to perpetuate the broken originate-to-distribute model. There are ways to do this that protect both lenders and borrowers, and reverse the current situation, where the profit motive increases risk for everyone in the system. And as for the cries that homeownership would fall out of reach to many Americans, that’s really not a bad thing in the final analysis.