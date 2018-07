On this day in 1922, Virginia Woolf took to her diary to pan what she had read of James Joyce's Ulysses. “An illiterate, underbred book it seems to me,” she wrote, “the book of a self-taught working man, & we all know how distressing they are, how egotistic, insistent, raw, striking, & ultimately nauseating.” Below is footage of Joyce roaming Paris in the 20s.

