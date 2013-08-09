In the weeks leading up to Sunday’s “Breaking Bad” premiere—the first of the series’ final eight episodes—the spotlight has been fixed on Walter White. A.O. Scott traced Walt’s development into a “complicated and very contemporary folk hero” in an essay titled “How Walter White Found His Inner Sociopath.” “His change is ‘Breaking Bad’’s grand experiment,” James Poniewozik wrote in Time. Promotional posters reveal Walt evolving from an unkempt nebbish into a dead-eyed kingpin presiding over stacks of hundred dollar bills. A chorus of critics has taken up speculation about how it all will end—specifically, what will become of Walt.

But his transformation is far from the most interesting part of the show. Walt’s metamorphosis has been blatant and showy, his inner evil fully telegraphed from day one. Since the beginning of “Breaking Bad,” creator Vince Gilligan has announced in countless interviews that the series would chart Walt's conversion from "Mr. Chips to Scarface.” Gilligan even planned to improve Cranston’s posture as Walt became increasingly sinister. Walt may be the dramatic engine of “Breaking Bad,” but he ceased to be its protagonist long ago. Instead he is the epic, unreal backdrop against which everyone around him has become more human and complex. The critical fixation on Walt feels overblown when other characters have had far slyer arcs: in particular, Skyler White. She reflects our own evolving relationship to Walt, at once appalled and awestruck. As the series nears its end, the real antihero of “Breaking Bad” is the antihero’s wife.

It has been widely acknowledged that the wives of evildoing male protagonists, from Carmela Soprano to Betty Draper, face an uphill battle when it comes to the dubious goal of “likeability.” They are often regarded as rule-bound killjoys standing in the path of masculine adventuring. (One New York Post poll about “how to fix The Sopranos” elicited answers that included “kill all the women.”) “Dexter,” perhaps, took this to heart, as it executed its protagonist’s feeble, saintly wife several seasons ago; she was always materializing at inconvenient moments and forcing Dexter into relationship talks when he had other business to attend to. But there is no one whom audiences have loathed quite as vocally as Skyler. A Facebook group called “Fuck Skyler White” has almost 30,000 “likes.” One blogger made a chart inversely linking the popularity of each “Breaking Bad” episode to the number of Skyler appearances.

Granted, the women of “Breaking Bad” are not exactly its most appealing characters. Skyler’s sister, Marie, is holed up in her own illusions, shoplifting luxury goods and touring expensive homes so she can invent her autobiography anew each time. Madrigal Electric executive Lydia is a jittery narcissist who would rather have her young daughter discover her dead body than believe her mother abandoned her. And Skyler began the series as the spoilsport in the face of Walt’s fledgling criminality. She can be humorless and emasculating. In the season one pilot, she gives Walt a halfhearted birthday handjob without ever taking her eyes off the computer. They discuss their hot water heater and their credit card debt. “Did you take your echinacea?” she asks him. The scene where she confronts Jesse and demands that he stop selling her husband pot is objectively annoying. At first her needling almost helps us to excuse Walt, to validate his quest to reclaim his manhood.