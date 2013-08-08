It is easy to overstate this. House talks on immigration, especially given the degree of extremism involved on the right, were always going to be mostly kabuki so long as things were running smoothly in the Senate—where everyone knew that the real Gang of Eight was writing the only bill that will receive a final up or down vote. And internal to the House, Democrats are not exactly negotiating from a position of power.

But if the only chance immigration reform has of passing the House is with a Democratic coalition anyway, that gives them more power than they, on an average day, enjoy. Or at least more reason to disengage from Republican interlocutors who are offering them nothing but junk. What House Democrats did, though, with their toehold on negotiating power, was accede behind closed doors to a string of fringy notions about immigration, such as the one that the Senate bill doesn’t go far enough to secure the border. At last report, inveterate Democratic lawmakers were seeking a way to include a proposal for more helicopters in their bill.

Guitierrez in particular spent a significant amount of time building a bridge to Rep. Raul Labrador, at least in the telling of those close to the Idaho congressman. Labrador is one of the few House Republicans who seemed genuinely desirous of immigration reform; but he also had always signalled his commitment to some of the loopier notions that have taken root with the far right of the party. It was no surprise, then, when Labrador was the first to drop out of the House’s bipartisan brainstorm. He and the other seven couldn’t work out a dispute about illegal immigrants receiving health care, a sideshow of conservative invention.

In short, House Republicans have used their negotiations with Democrats to pull the conversation rightward as they produce a piece of legislation that will be left mostly on the cutting room floor of the conference committee anyway—if things ever even get that far. They've signalled their ability to stomach certain untruths about immigration, so long as the House will have something to show for itself. While Guitierrez is rallying supporters in California, his Republican cohorts will be telling voters in their district that, yes, Democrats are offering them concessions on border security—but they’re going to see what else they can get.

Molly Redden is a New Republic staff writer. Follow her on Twitter @mtredden.