Like every robust thinker, Orwell had his contradictions, the most pronounced of which was the fact that he was both an intellectual who despised intellectualism and its attendant snobbery—“The direct, conscious attack on intellectual decency comes from the intellectuals themselves,” he wrote in his 1946 essay “The Prevention of Literature”—and a common man who had reservations about common men. In January of 1940 he wrote this to his publisher, Victor Gollancz:

What worries me at present is the uncertainty as to whether the ordinary people in countries like England grasp the difference between democracy and despotism well enough to want to defend their liberties. One can’t tell until they see themselves menaced in some quite unmistakeable manner. The intellectuals who are at present pointing out that democracy and fascism are the same thing etc. depress me horribly. However, perhaps when the pinch comes the common people will turn out to be more intelligent than the clever ones.

When the pinch comes—Orwell’s careful pessimism is everywhere in his correspondence, because if you were alive and even sporadically sentient at this time, you should have understood that the pinch was coming. He’d seen that pinch firsthand in Spain, and some of the most remarkable missives in this volume read like dispatches from the bombed streets of Barcelona.

By popular definition, no one was less Orwellian than Eric Blair.

Also on display here is Orwell’s hard-won discernment, an aphoristic wisdom that comes couched in his of-the-soil directness of style—a “belly to earth attitude,” as he calls it in a 1936 letter to Henry Miller. Paul Fussell once wrote that Orwell had an “almost neurotic sensitivity to physical reality”—he was loyal to physical reality because we live in physical reality, and his wisdom reflects as much: “Wars tend to break out in the autumn,” Orwell wrote, “perhaps because continental governments don’t care to mobilise until they have got the harvest in”; “one really learns nothing from a foreign country unless one works in it”; “what sickens me about left-wing people, especially the intellectuals, is their utter ignorance of the way things actually happen” (Lionel Trilling made an identical observation); “pacifists usually belong to the middle classes and have grown up in somewhat exceptional circumstances.” In that same 1936 correspondence to Henry Miller, Orwell pauses halfway in to say, “I have got to go and milk the goat now but I will continue this letter when I come back.”

It’s unfortunate that “Orwellian” has come to mean the totalitarian tactics of a demagogy, based mainly on two pretty bad novels, when there’s so much more to Orwell the thinker and the man. Unlike, say, “Nietzschean,” the term “Orwellian” gets attributed to the steadfast enemies of Orwell—autocracy, hypocrisy, state-mandated falsity: the “slogan-world,” as he calls it in his novel Coming Up For Air—and never to Orwell himself. During the NSA revelations in June, we were hourly harassed with the adjective “Orwellian,” and those wielding the word certainly didn’t mean an incorruptible reverence for values, truth, and liberty. By popular definition, no one was less Orwellian than Eric Blair.

In his introduction to this volume, Davison writes, “Many of those who refer to Orwell seem not to have read much more than Animal Farm and Nineteen-Eighty-Four, if those. The millions who have heard of Big Brother and Room 101 know nothing of their progenitor.” It’s shameful that today’s mouthy political expositors aren’t better versed in Orwell. Can you imagine a theater director who hasn’t studied Shakespeare?

Most writers deserve the reputation posterity has bestowed upon them: You can’t for long conceal the toxic spots on your character—Philip Larkin is Exhibit A—nor can you conceal your dignity, your humanism, your regard for veracity and freedom. Of course George Orwell was not a saint—he could be unfaithful to his wife and suspicious of democracy, for starters—and it’s a good thing, too, because saints are always hard to take seriously. Still, those marauding cynics who turn to this volume looking to rob the nimbus from Orwell will see themselves thwarted on every page.

Instead they will find the kindness of a tubercular expat who wrote lengthy replies to strangers in his homeland. They will find the abundant integrity of a famished critic who turned down work from the New Statesman because the magazine was printing lies about the Spanish Civil War that could hurt his friends still in Spain (“I have got to do what little I can to get justice for people who have been imprisoned without trial and libeled in the press”). They will find a citizen intensely sickened by war but resolved to its necessity. They will find an intellect keener on politics than any politician then living. And they will find a writer who composed spell-casting sentences.

In 1943, Rushbrook Williams, the BBC Eastern Service Director, wrote this in a confidential report on Orwell: “I have the highest opinion of his moral, as well as of his intellectual capacity. He is transparently honest, incapable of subterfuge, and, in early days, would have either been canonised—or burnt at the stake! Either fate he would have sustained with stoical courage.” George Orwell’s nimbus was not fig-leafed on posthumously—it was there all along.

William Giraldi is author of the novel Busy Monsters and Fiction Editor for the journal AGNI at Boston University.

This article has been corrected. The title of Orwell's 1946 essay was originally referred to as "The Prevention on Literature.” In fact, it is “The Prevention of Literature.”