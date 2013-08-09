When I wrote last month about the loud wheezing noises coming from the world of Big Law—that is, the 200 or so biggest, most profitable law firms in the country—the industry’s staunchest defenders protested that I had the story all wrong: Big Law may have had a tough recession, they said. But it was bouncing back with aplomb, just the way it always had. Any suggestion that it was facing an existential crisis was either naïve or deliberately alarmist.

I responded to those gripes at length here. But in the three weeks since the article came out, we’ve gotten a bit more evidence about the state of Big Law. And, suffice it to say, it’s not encouraging for the boosters.

Let’s start with a piece in today’s Wall Street Journal about the once-mighty Patton Boggs of Washington. The firm, which began the year with about 550 lawyers, cut 30 junior-ish attorneys in March, and is now set to oust more than 20 partners by the end of the summer. Cutting partners, as I noted in my piece, has been extremely rare historically. But it has become common over the past decade, as firms realize they have way more fancy lawyers than fancy legal work, and as their rainmakers have grown tired of propping up colleagues who don’t bring in business. The Journal, paraphrasing its Patton Boggs sources, affectionately describes the process as getting “rid of the deadwood.”

Not surprisingly, the firm exhibits all the telltale signs of ill-health: declining revenue (negative 6.5 percent last year); flirtations with “fixed-fee” and other cheapskate arrangements, as opposed to the traditional hourly billing model; a refocusing around stronger practice areas like lobbying and litigation. Naturally, the Patton Boggs brass has plausible-sounding explanations for all of these developments—for example, the revenue decline apparently owes itself to the difficulty of collecting on unpaid legal bills (no explanation of why it would have become much harder to collect in 2012, three years after the recession). But what it all sums to is big trouble. To take the refocusing strategy—which consultants cheerily dub the “centers of excellence” approach—no firm voluntarily scales back the breadth of services it offers unless the departments on the chopping block not only lose money now, but have no hope of becoming profitable in the future.