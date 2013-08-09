As fifteen U.S. embassies remain shuttered across the Middle East, it’s clear that, however successful drone strikes have been at degrading al-Qaeda’s strength, the terrorist group continues to be an adaptable and resilient foe. This past week, the Yemeni government was able to thwart an assault on its southern oil facilities by al-Qaeda forces. Though unsuccessful, the attempts demonstrate how the U.S. counter-terrorism strategy has failed to defeat the group. Rather, the organization has quietly been waging a comeback in Yemen the last several years, where it has become the new center-of-gravity for al-Qaeda writ large. The United States needs a new approach in Yemen—one that does more than drones, less than an invasion, and prevents a retreat of U.S. personnel.

The Yemeni military launched a largely successful campaign in 2012 to push al-Qaeda out of the southern areas of the country it had overrun in 2011, forcing the terrorist group’s members to retreat to their traditional safe havens toward the country's interior. Returning to their insurgent roots, al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) began to re-grow. It embarked on a concerted assassination campaign against Yemeni security, military, and intelligence officials and targeted tribal leaders who had assisted in the 2012 offensive. The assassination campaign, which continues to this day, has killed over 90 Yemeni officials and tribal leaders. But most disturbing is what these assassinations—which require knowledge of the victim's daily routine and constant surveillance of the target—reveal about al-Qaeda’s pervasive and largely unknown infrastructure throughout Yemen. Moreover, Al-Qaeda has also conducted incursions into several governorates and expanded its criminal fundraising efforts.

Given AQAP's persistence in Yemen, the United States can’t solely rely upon a drone-centered strategy against the group. Although counterterrorism missions are an essential part of any strategy to defeat AQAP, they are insufficient and perhaps even counterproductive in the long term due to the risk of civilian casualties. What is needed is a low-visibility, relatively inexpensive strategy in the provinces—a realistic approach focusing on good governance, development, and security activities that complement the ongoing counterterrorism campaign.

Here is what that means in practice: The U.S. should facilitate the long-term expansion of Yemeni security forces and government services to the areas where al-Qaeda is strongest. In particular, Washington should help Sana launch a decentralized pacification campaign, while applying counterinsurgency tactics to leverage the local population against al-Qaeda. This approach would involve a small U.S. presence exercising influence through the Yemeni government, building relationships with local officials and citizens in order to address the root causes of AQAP's strength.