Richard Dawkins, the famous atheist and troublemaker, has caused quite a stir with something he tweeted (and subsequently deleted) last week. "All the world’s Muslims have fewer Nobel Prizes than Trinity College, Cambridge," he wrote. "They did great things in the Middle Ages, though." The uproar was loud and quick: Dawkins was pilloried by journalists and commentators, particularly in his native United Kingdom. The responses ranged from the angry ("You are now beyond an embarrassment," wrote the author Owen Jones) to the amusing ("Cambridge has presumably also produced more Soviet-supporting traitors," wrote a legal blogger, in reference to the Cambridge Five). What Dawkins wrote was offensive and inane in about equal measures, but some of his critics need to take a deep breath.

For starters, there are several things seriously wrong with Dawkins's tweet. His defense has relied on the following idea, which he wrote in another tweet: "Interesting concept: a simple statement of undeniable FACT can be offensive. Other examples where facts should be hidden because offensive?" (Dawkins's tone is clearly one of the things that pisses off his opponents, and not without reason.) Anyway, this glibness on Dawkins's part may be intentional, or he may really believe the proposition about "facts" he advances above. (Conservative commentators, such as Roger L. Simon, have responded in the same way.) Suppose I were to tweet out, "There are a lot of greedy Jews in the world," or "There are a lot of black criminals in the world." Both are mere statements of fact (or FACT); every race and religion has lots of greedy people and criminals. But surely Dawkins is not too obtuse to understand that merely tweeting these nuggets is indeed offensive. Intent and context matter.

This leads to one of the other problems with his tweet: namely, that it was a tweet. Trying to have a mature discussion about such matters over Twitter is spectacularly dumb and almost surely counterproductive. He is well within his rights to argue that people should still respond to him fairly, but his Captain Renault-like "shock" over the response is further evidence of his immaturity. He clearly intends to piss people off—witness the snide remark about the Middle Ages—and then he feigns outrage over people's anger.

Finally, there is the tweet itself. It's hard to imagine Dawkins really thinks Islam is the sole reason that Muslims have fewer Nobel Prizes than Trinity College. Women have fewer Nobel Prizes than men. What would Dawkins make of this fascinating bit of information? (Actually, I am not sure I want to know.) And what exactly do Nobel prizes really mean, or reveal? There are so many problems with using this statistic to make any sort of larger point that it's hard to even know where to begin. As Nesrine Malik pointed out in The Guardian: