Grassley had other ideas. Obamacare is creating new insurance marketplaces, one for each state, where people can choose their own insurance. The marketplaces are only for people who don’t have access to an employer policy. But Grassley suggested an exception. He introduced an amendment that would force members of Congress, and their advisers, to give up federal employee coverage and buy through the new exchanges instead.

Grassley insisted he wanted only to promote good public policy. If members of Congress were dependent on the exchanges, he suggested, they’d have a direct stake in their success. But Grassley was also the ranking Republican on the Finance Committee. And, by that point in the debate, he’d all but committed himself to opposing legislation. He almost certainly figured the Democrats would vote down his amendment, rather than relinquish federal employee coverage. And that would give Republicans a chance to pounce. If Obamacare coverage is good enough for you, the Republicans could then tell voters, why isn’t it good enough for them?

As it turns out, Grassley was wrong. Democrats didn’t reject the amendment. They accepted it, and now it’s part of the law. But that created a very weird situation. The federal government, like most large employers, not only provides the opportunity for its workers to get insurance. It also pays a large portion of the premium. Now that lawmakers and their advisers were going into the exchanges, what would happen to that contribution? Would they just lose the money?

The answer, the administration decided last week, is no. Lawmakers and their staffs could keep their employer contributions, and apply that money towards the cost of whatever insurance they buy in the exchanges. It's actually true to Grassley's ostensible purpose, which was making sure members of lawmakers and their advisers have a stake in the success of the exchanges. As New York magazine's Jonathan Chait pointed out recently:

If you think, as Republicans do, the exchanges will be a train wreck, then Congress and its staff will soon be suffering a dire fate. But the punishment won’t be compounded by being packaged with an additional pay cut. And if you think the exchanges are likely to work out pretty well, at least in the states where the government isn’t sabotaging them, then it won’t be punishment at all.

The irony here is even thicker than it might seem. Republicans have warned that, because of Obamacare, large companies are going to stop offering insurance to employees. But experts predicted that few businesses would and, so far, it looks like the experts were right. The only large employer that seems to be kicking people off an insurance plan right now is Congress—and that's only because Grassley's amendment dictates it.