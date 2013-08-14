The era of the commercial press, especially the high-minded kind, now looks like more of an interlude than a permanent American fixture. Recall that it was not the founding dispensation. The American press began as a bunch of scurrilous partisan rags. Vast riches were not in prospect. There was hardly any of what we came to call “reporting.” Thomas Jefferson is fondly remembered (especially by newspapers) for having written in 1787: "If it were left to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate for a moment to prefer the latter.” His remark of 1807, issued from the White House, is less frequently cited: "The man who never looks into a newspaper is better informed than he who reads them, inasmuch as he who knows nothing is nearer to truth than he whose mind is filled with falsehoods and errors.”

Only after the penny press emerged in the 1830s did what we now call a “business model” emerge. The new urban papers attracted a mass readership. It required reporters and, eventually, professional norms. The prospects of large profits followed. So did sensationalism. So also did watchdog journalism in the interest of rational government. (Journalism, as Richard Hofstadter wrote, fueled the Progressive era.) Well into the middle of the twentieth century, there was enough money in publishing to sustain multiple papers in metropolitan areas, including an elite press. Midcentury New York, where I grew up, counted the Times and the Herald Tribune among a total of seven dailies.

From the Civil War onward, the ideal of independent journalism was heard in the land. It was trumpeted by Adolph Ochs, already a newspaper man with a high-minded idea of his Chattanooga Times, when in 1896 he bought (also at auction) a newspaper known as “the most picturesque old ruin among newspapers in America,” The New-York Times, a paper with a “good name,” one that he could revive as “decent, dignified [and]…devoted to the general welfare…[and] free from all ulterior influences.” Comparable was the cry of Eugene Meyer, who already knew his way around Washington (he served in Woodrow Wilson’s administration as a “dollar a year” man, and was a confident of Herbert Hoover, who appointed him governor of the Federal Reserve Board). He was policy-minded and soon understood that his route to success would be to sell his paper to well-educated people who were either in the know or wanted to be, not least the denizens of “this town,” official Washington. So Meyer had no qualms about courting an upscale readership. Advertisers got the point, not least the department stores that became the bedrock of big-city circulation. Like most elite publishers, Meyer believed that he could do well by doing good. His formulation of the national interest would interest his public, a public that could sustain him. No doubt he could have made more money by investing in copper, as he had done early in his career. He wasn’t publishing his paper strictly for money. He aspired to be heard in the public good, and thus to be elite—not just rich, but best.

The business model built on advertising and circulation to sustain a professional staff lasted roughly a century, and is now skidding and smoldering when it is not crashing and burning. Suburbanization killed afternoon papers, and along with television, drained department stores of their taste for full-page display ads. The Internet ate up the classifieds. At both high- and low-end papers, circulation, stagnant for years at best, plunged, as did profits, especially the sort of superprofits that became de rigueur as newspaper chains and other publicly traded media companies squeezed the newsrooms for more (and less news) for their bucks. Heirs of the Chandler (Los Angeles Times) and Bancroft (Wall Street Journal) families sold out to Tribune Company and Rupert Murdoch, respectively. The predator Sam Zell, playing with other people’s money, drove the Tribune chain into bankruptcy. No pretense of high-minded, public-spirited elite far-sightedness there. As former Post editor Leonard Downie, Jr., and my colleague, the sociologist Michael Schudson, argued in 2009: “The days of a kind of news media paternalism or patronage that produced journalism in the public interest, whether or not it contributed to the bottom line, are largely gone.”

To sustain independent reporting, Downie and Schudson proposed “varying combinations of philanthropy, subsidy, and government policy.” Reporting is a public good but an expensive one that does not pay for itself. What kept it going in the high commercial age was that newspapers were great aggregators. If they could get you to read comics, sports, human interest, crime stories, they could get you to stick around for the more sober stuff. The aggregation no longer works. You can read, or watch, or tweet, all sports, all crime, all the time. But in the current political climate (or any conceivable one, for that matter), government aid to reporting, however logical a recourse to pump new blood into moribund news enterprises, is a nonstarter. Foundations have not—not yet, at any rate—bought out failing papers, though the Knight Foundation takes reporting as a priority and others have funded valuable online news organizations like Propublica, Voice of San Diego, The Texas Tribune, and MinnPost.