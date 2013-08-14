The two songs in my CD cabinet are “Nosotros” and “Sabor a Mí,” which the Trío Los Panchos included in a double-CD collection of their own called Todo Panchos: Las 24 Grandes Canciónes. I can see why whoever assembled the compilation would have included a couple of Gormé hits among the 24 greatest. The music of Los Panchos conforms to the traditional Mexican trio style, which is elegant, showy, and, in inspiration, European classical. Two tenor voices and a baritone pronounce stately male harmonies, or else sigh together in triadic reveries, and a classical Spanish guitar responds with fleet-fingered rhythms and high-pitched ornamental runs, like a bird flitting overhead. Los Panchos typically make use of additional guitars and studio violins and all kinds of other things; but those are optional frills. Male triads and delicate guitar-plucking define the genre.

On my recordings, the prettiest, peppiest cheerleader from William H. Taft High School fits a little oddly into these Mexican elegances, and yet not so oddly. And the mixture of fit and misfit, like the hint of smoke, offers still another tease. Her Spanish accent is a wonder in itself. There is no question about her mastery of the language. The consonants are splendid; the R’s, regal. And yet, the vowels tend to be a little flattened out, as if, like William H. Taft, they come from Ohio. Here, you say to yourself as you listen, might possibly be a gringa. The contrast of her own sounds and those of the Panchos reminds you that she has, in fact, crossed over, and a lively bright-eyed American girl is right now enjoying the attentions of three formal and elegant Mexican gentlemen—whose own accents, sometimes classically correct, are sometimes marvelously humble in the Mexican style, as if to demonstrate that democratic sensibilities belong to either side of the cross-over border.

But the contrast in accents, hers and theirs, points mostly to a contrast in musical concepts. The warbling harmonies of the three Panchos conform so strictly to the customs of trio music as to suggest that no one among those three gentlemen would possibly commit the vulgarity of singing in any other style, nor would any of them dress in anything but a suitable Panchos uniform, nor even entertain a wayward thought; and this, the rigid nature of their performance, is moving to observe. Trio music is a courtly art, and it is sung by troubadours who are palpitating with the emotions of courtly love, delicate, refined, intense, but are also bending to the discipline of ancient tradition, as if their music had descended, as it probably does, from the troubadours of the Middle Ages with their guitars and their poems.

The recordings of Eydie Gormé with Los Panchos show her happily going along, one more courtly singer along with the rest. And yet, something in that accent of hers reminds you that La Gormé does hail from the United States, where, during her high school years, big-band swing was enjoying its golden age—a style chiefly African-American in origin, with an occasional contribution from big talents like Tommy Dorsey, the trombonist, whose relaxed phrasing proved to be inspirational for more than one singer. The big-band background winks at us from behind La Gormé’s Spanish consonants and her seeming simplicity.

Her versions of “Nosotros” and “Sabor a Mí” are no different from anything a Mexican female pop singer of her era would have produced, except for the flat gringo vowels. And yet, now and then she lingers over a note a little too languidly, as if she had decided to allow the rhythms of the song to glide ahead of her. Or she allows her voice to swell a little more intensely than a courtly troubadour from the twelfth century would have advised. And the combination of rhythmic freedom (although only in a phrase or two, so quickly pronounced as to be forgotten) and the swelling intensity (if only hinted at), contrasts still more tantalizingly with the elegant orderliness of the Panchos.