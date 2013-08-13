Politico has a story today on the Clinton Foundation, and Hillary Clinton's increasingly large role there. Do you know who else has an increasingly large role at the foundation? Chelsea Clinton. How do I know this? Here are six excerpts from the piece, all of them describing Chelsea's role:

1. "[The Clintons'] daughter has an increased presence."

2. "[Hillary Clinton's] arrival comes two years after a period of review and, to some extent, self-reflection at the foundation, one that coincided with daughter Chelsea’s increased role."

3. "[Hillary Clinton] joins it two years after her daughter, Chelsea, expanded her role."