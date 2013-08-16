South African entrepreneur Elon Musk, the Tesla founder who made his name by co-founding PayPal, unveiled plans Monday for a high-speed tubular transportation system called the “Hyperloop,” which could shuttle passengers between San Francisco to Los Angeles in 30 minutes. The futuristic project has already received its fair share of criticism, and even if a prototype were ever built, it would likely face stiff resistance from state officials. But a mulit-billionaire mogul can dream, can’t he? Here are a few more far-out dreams from men with too much money:

SpaceX

Getty/Roberto Gonzalez

Musk launched SpaceX, a private company that “designs, manufactures, and launches spacecraft” with “the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets,” in 2002. In 2012, it became the first private company to dock a spacecraft at the International Space Station.

Deepsea Challenger

AFP/Saul Loeb

James Cameron, the director of Titanic and Avatar, built the Deepsea Challenger and used it to visit the the lowest part of the ocean, the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench, in 2012. This year, he donated the vessel to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

SpaceShipOne

Image via Shutterstock

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen funded SpaceShipOne, which, in 2004, became the first privately-backed effort to bring a human into space.