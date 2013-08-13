The delayed enforcement of the single out-of-pocket limit is no doubt disappointing and a potential affordability barrier to treatment for some cancer patients and survivors in the coming year. However, it is important to not lose sight of important new protections that are taking effect as scheduled, including a ban on lifetime and annual dollar limits on coverage and a ban on pre-existing condition discrimination. These protections didn't exist before the health care law passed and will significantly improve access to adequate, meaningful health care for cancer patients and others with chronic diseases.

Whether the administration made the right decision in this particular episode is ultimately a judgment call, and not one I’m in a position to make. On the one hand, these sorts of complications are virtually inevitable, given the complexity of grafting a new health care system onto the existing one. The harder the administration leans on employers, the more it risks alienating employers who already provide insurance. Employers don’t want that and, by the way, neither do most employees who have employer insurance. In this sense, the delay might be a sign that implementation is proceeding as it should—with the administration introducing the new scheme cautiously, using its regulatory authority to make necessary adjustments along the way.

There's also a less generous interpretation. Disease advocacy groups had urged the administration not to push back the new regulation, citing the high expenses that people with chronic illness face. It’s a real problem. And they asked, reasonably, why the accounting was so difficult when some companies do it already. Progressives and their allies have long worried whether the Administration defers to business excessively, because of lobbying or fear of political reprisals, and not simply on matters like this. "You could argue that the the businesses have had plenty of damned time to put those systems in place since the law passed," Joan McCarter wrote at DailyKos.

Of course, Boehner and his allies are taking that argument even farther: Obama is standing with big business, they say, in order to screw the little guy. The implication seems to be that they—i.e, the Republicans—would do things differently. Each part of that argument is downright nutty.

Obama is the one limiting what charges insurers can pass along to consumers, in order to protect people with serious illness from financial ruin. He deferred a consumer protection by one year, yes, but he still wants it to take effect. Boehner and the rest of the law’s critics oppose such regulations. If they had their way, people with serious medical problems would face even higher bills and have less access to insurance. In other words, Obamacare critics aren't hyping this news because they wish consumer protections for the sick would take effect now. They're hyping the news because they wish consumer protections for the sick would go away forever.

The essential truth of Obamacare remains what it has always been: It's an imperfect law, being introduced under imperfect circumstances. But it's still going to make life better for millions of people—even if some of that helps takes an extra year to arrive.

Note: This item has been updated