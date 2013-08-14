Recently, when Kozlovskaya and a client—an assault victim—arrived at the courthouse, they were met by a group of skinheads. “They egged me and beat up the victim,” Kozlovskaya says. “We called the police, but they didn’t come.”

There is a group in Russia called Occupy Pedophilia run by a neo-Nazi named Maksim “the Hatchet” Martsinkevich. The group uses young men to lure older men into sexual encounters, at which point Maksim, usually shirtless, interrogates them on camera before pouring a bottle of urine on their heads.

Dozens of these videos can be found on YouTube. “Hello, my dear young lovers of extremism,” says Maksim in one. “As usual, I am without a shirt. Why? Because I am very poor. All my money goes to growth hormones, to anabolics ... to look good.” In his interrogations, he asks, in exhaustive detail, who is a top, and who is a bottom, and who likes to suck whose “pee-pee.”

One young man in the city of Pskov was targeted by the Hatchet and complained to officials. In return, the Hatchet and his goons posted a 15,000 ruble ($450) bounty on his head. Terrified, the young man came out to his mother and asked for her help. His mother said she didn’t care about his sexual orientation and dragged him off to file a police report.

The same thing happened to a young man in Perm, in the Ural Mountains. He told his mother; she promptly disowned him.

In May, a group of young men in Volgograd was sitting around drinking beer. “In the course of the conversation, it became clear that their 23-year-old friend was a homosexual, which enraged the rest of the group,” according to a news report. At first, they started to beat him. Then they stripped him and began shoving beer bottles into his anus. Two bottles fit, whole, and a third made it part of the way in. By this point, he was unconscious, so his friends put some cardboard under him and tried to set it alight. They failed, and left, but it dawned on them that he might turn them in. “One of the young men took a boulder weighing about 20 kilos and threw it eight times onto the head of the victim.”





The man’s mourning friends posted testimonials online. One wrote, “He had no signs of homosexuality.”

This winter, my friend Andrey, who is gay, was diagnosed with HIV. By then, he was 105 pounds and his vision was going. Andrey was stuck in the hospital for five months, surrounded by heroin addicts and convicts, who make up most of Russia’s HIV cases. His Moscow friends—a hip, progressive bunch—started a private Facebook group to help fund his treatment and schedule visits so he was never alone. “I was afraid that they’d judge me,” he says. “I am still in total shock at how incredible my friends are.”

Andrey is out of the hospital and on meds that have restored his health but are hell on his joints. “I don’t know whether to tell people,” he says, referring to his diagnosis. Russia has one of the fastest-growing HIV rates in the world, but, Andrey says: “There is no information on it anywhere. Everyone speaks in whispers about it here. Even the doctors.”

In February, as the gay-propaganda law made its way through the Duma, a popular Moscow magazine called Afisha ran a rainbow flag on its cover. Inside were the stories and portraits of 30 gay men and women of Moscow. They were lawyers, entrepreneurs, nurses, and I.T. specialists; there was even a welder named “Sergei Ivanov,” the Russian equivalent of John Smith. They told the stories of their “kaming aut”, which has become Moscow slang for any moment of honesty.

One subject was Alexander Smirnov, a press attaché in the Moscow mayor’s office. “I hide the fact that I’m gay,” he told Afisha. “If someone at work starts joking about fags, I smile like an idiot.” He broke his silence after hearing Putin and Medvedev boasting that there was no anti-gay discrimination in Russia. Smirnov predicted to Afisha that, after the article appeared, “they’ll quietly ask me to turn in my resignation.” A few days after publication, that’s exactly what happened.

Sasha, an acquaintance of mine, was 40, single, and childless. Shortly before I left Moscow last fall, she had approached our mutual friend Boris, a raucous young gay man who co-owns several of the restaurants and bars we loved to linger in. She and Boris both belonged to the cozy cocoon of the city’s old intelligentsia, so she asked Boris if he’d father a child with her, and he agreed. This was not kept secret, nor did people seem to judge their unorthodox non-coupling.

On June 18, their daughter, Elena, was born. “I am incredibly, incredibly grateful to and happy for our daddy Boris,” Sasha wrote on Facebook. The accompanying picture gathered more than 1,000 likes and hundreds of ebullient notes. I’d never seen this circle await a child so eagerly.

And yet, although Elena was born the day the Duma passed a law banning foreign adoptions by gay couples, and a week before Putin signed the gay-propaganda bill into law, no one drew a connection between her birth and a legislative push that prohibits anyone calling Sasha and Boris’s relationship “normal.” People welcomed Elena because everyone adored Sasha, and everyone adored Boris, and everyone in Moscow loves babies.

When I asked Boris’s permission to tell this story, he balked, and agreed only after I promised that I wouldn’t use their real names. I pointed out that he and his boyfriend had been photographed in Afisha’s kaming aut issue and used their full names. That was four months before the law passed, he explained. Since then, “everyone’s gone savage here.”

