Is anyone still watching Larry King, who has been stubbornly industrious in the months since his nostalgic farewell to viewers on CNN? In 2011 he went on a national comedy tour, the biggest shock of which was the sight of his legs, so scrawny that it was hard to believe they were weight-bearing. Recently, he appeared on the YouTube channel The Nerdist to list his favorite superheroes of all time, looking unusually perky and loose. And most notably, he now hosts two separate online talk shows, “Larry King Now” and “Politicking With Larry King” on Ora.tv, both, as of June, broadcast on Russia Today (though the network has no creative oversight). Freed from the pressures of his CNN show, unleashed on the more freeform medium of the web, King is a different kind of host: specifically, a much better one than he ever was on CNN.

The announcement of King’s new shows did not exactly inspire high hopes for any contribution to the culture at large—it felt more like a showbiz relic put quietly out to pasture, his softball questions to echo unheard for the rest of time in the recesses of the Internet. Announcing the partnership, RT editor Margarita Simonyan made the demonstrably false statement that “[w]hether a president or an activist or a rock star was sitting across from him, Larry King never shied away from asking the tough questions.”

Perhaps the most annoying feature of CNN’s “Larry King Live” was its equalization of expertise, the way King seemed determined to question John Legend on education reform with the same seriousness as Michelle Rhee, or Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on the merits of New York City with the same narrowed-eye intensity as Paris Hilton. His treatment of celebrity bled weirdly into his gentle interrogations of world leaders, his dual interests in entertainment and politics fully conflated. His interviews were so committed to ruffling no feathers that he approached all his subjects with the same dull, appreciative questions about their feelings and tastes.

But King’s two new shows are each designed with a different purpose: one entertainment, one politics. And separating out his political interviews from his lightweight celebrity sit-downs has had the effect of demonstrating that sometimes, the geriatric sedateness of King's style is actually a pretty sly interviewing tactic. His leisureliness is not always a form of leniency.