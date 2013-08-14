9. "'It’s understandable that voters want their elected officials to have core values,'" she tells me. 'And for me, it’s about fighting for progress for all people. I’m just who I am. This idea that I’m going to walk around and think about being more authentic—that’s not how it works. You go out there every day and talk to [voters], you engage with them. And then you try to work with them to put policies in place that are gonna help them. I hope that’s where the authenticity is most demonstrated—in the work, in the results.'"

10. "Looked at from one angle, she can be the tough trailblazer, weatherer of a thousand storms. From another, she can be the personification of icy, calculating ambition."

11. "Part of [her] problem here is clearly the specifics of her candidacy, the perception that she is a party hack, a bureaucrat with no inspiration, a brassy or aggressive personality without redeeming brilliance or vision."

12. "In a telling phrase, Goldenberg identifies [her] as being an extended ‘accommodation to entrenched power.’ She is a woman who instinctively identifies with authority rather than its opponents. Goldenberg reckons that if she [is elected], she is unlikely to be radical or innovative. She would be hardworking, cogent and risk-averse."

13. "It is clear that [the columnist] is struggling to be fair, to somehow ‘humanize’ [her], to drum up some dynamism or originality in her candidacy, but the article is oddly flat. She writes, ‘she bursts into her lusty laugh with the snort at the end.’"

14. "It's not the first time in the campaign she's tried to humanize herself," said [x]. "She can't afford to lose votes because people don't connect with her."

What does the echo tell us? Yes, that women candidates are easily tagged with certain labels by the political press. But also that the Quinn campaign does not seem to have fully grasped the lessons of Clinton's 2008 run. One of which was that liberal-leaning Democratic primary voters do not seem to take all that well to women candidates who tuck away their liberal instincts to run an uber-cautious campaign on a platform that amounts to "it's my turn," offering themselves as carrying on the legacy of a larger-than-life man who preceded them. It remains to be seen whether Clinton herself has absorbed the lesson—though watching Quinn's struggles in New York surely offers a reminder that it bears heeding.

Answer key: 1) Quinn, 2) Quinn, 3) Clinton, 4) Quinn, 5) Clinton, 6) Quinn, 7) Quinn, 8) Clinton, 9) Quinn, 10) Clinton, 11) Quinn, 12) Clinton, 13) Quinn, 14) Clinton

Alec MacGillis is a New Republic senior editor. Follow him @AlecMacGillis