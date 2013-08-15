With former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. sentenced to 30 months in prison for stealing campaign funds, the consensus is that his story is one of personal tragedy—what happens when a promising figure becomes overconfident and engulfed by ambition. Legally, Jackson Jr. is only guilty of embezzling $750,000 from his campaign coffers to redecorate his Washington home. But his implosion has been taking place in slow motion for several years now, and so in our cultural imagination, he is guilty of getting too big for his britches—of treating his Chicago-area Congressional seat like it was his property, of bringing a devil-may-care attitude toward his duties, and of wanting Barack Obama's vacated Senate seat so badly that he prostituted his fundraising abilities to former Governor Rod Blagojevich. The Fix, this morning, under the headline “What Jesse Jackson Jr. Meant to Politics,” is holding Jackson Jr. forth as a cautionary tale for other rising stars: “His story is a reminder of how quickly everything can come crashing down in politics. And the bigger you are, the harder you fall.”

In court yesterday, both Jackson Jr.’s lawyer and his prosecutor framed their reaction to his sentence in these same terms. Matt Graves, the assistant U.S. attorney in the case, bemoaned Jackson Jr.’s "wasted talent" and "what he threw away." Reid Weingarten, Jackson’s attorney, emphasized the personal nature of his fall from grace by way of pointing out that Jackson Jr. had only taken money from his own campaign funds: “It's not as if there are widows and orphans outside the courthouse who are victims and asking for his head, Weingarten said. ‘This is not Madoff. This is not a Ponzi scheme,’ the lawyer said.”

The rest of us often talk about disgraced politicians like this too—as if the consequences touch only the headline-maker himself, his potential for higher office, and the family members and coattail-riders in his inner circle. Rarely in focus are the people he was actually elected to serve.

That is particularly sinful in the case of Jackson Jr., who wasn’t any ordinary representative, and didn’t represent just any old district. As Jason Zengerle wrote last November, in his in-depth treatment of Jackson Jr.’s rise and fall: