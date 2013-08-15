Egyptian security forces on Wednesday tore through two Cairo camps erected by supporters of the deposed president, Mohamed Morsi, a crackdown in which more than 500 have died. Cairo's streets are temporarily calm, though further protests and funerals for the dead are expected to bring more violence later today. Here's how life looks in Cairo the morning after the massacre.
Egyptians mourn at a mosque in Cairo where lines of bodies wrapped in shrouds are laid out on August 15, 2013, following a crackdown on the protest camps the previous day. The day's violence was Egypt's worst in decades, exceeding even that seen during the 18-day uprising that ousted president Hosni Mubarak. (MAHMOUD KHALED/AFP/Getty Images)
A general view shows the burnt facade and debris at Rabaa al-Adawiya sqaure in Cairo. (MAHMOUD KHALED/AFP/Getty Images)
An Egyptian volunteer sleeps on the carpet of a mosque in Cairo where lines of bodies wrapped in shrouds were laid out. (MAHMOUD KHALED/AFP/Getty Images)
A picture of Egypt's ousted president Mohamed Morsi is seen hanging amidst debris at Rabaa al-Adawiya square in Cairo. (MAHMOUD KHALED/AFP/Getty Images)
An Egyptian man walks through the debris at Rabaa al-Adawiya square in Cairo. (MAHMOUD KHALED/AFP/Getty Images)
An Egyptian man identifies the body of a family member, a supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi. (Ed Giles/Getty)
An Egyptian garbage collector inspects the remains of the destroyed camp of ousted Mohammed Morsi supporters outside Rabaa al-Adawiya mosque. (KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Egyptian men walk through debris and rubble inside the burnt down mosque of Rabaa al-Adawiya. (KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
A garbage collector walks through the destroyed camp of ousted Mohammed Morsi supporters outside Rabaa al-Adawiya mosque. (KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
An Egyptian woman mourns over the body of her daughter wrapped in a shroud at a mosque in Cairo. (KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
An Egyptian man stands amidst the debris at Rabaa al-Adawiya square in Cairo. (MAHMOUD KHALED/AFP/Getty Images)
Lines of bodies wrapped in shrouds are laid out at a mosque in Cairo's Rabaa al-Adawiya district. (MAHMOUD KHALED/AFP/Getty Images)