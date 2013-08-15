Egyptian security forces on Wednesday tore through two Cairo camps erected by supporters of the deposed president, Mohamed Morsi, a crackdown in which more than 500 have died. Cairo's streets are temporarily calm, though further protests and funerals for the dead are expected to bring more violence later today. Here's how life looks in Cairo the morning after the massacre.

Egyptians mourn at a mosque in Cairo where lines of bodies wrapped in shrouds are laid out on August 15, 2013, following a crackdown on the protest camps the previous day. The day's violence was Egypt's worst in decades, exceeding even that seen during the 18-day uprising that ousted president Hosni Mubarak. (MAHMOUD KHALED/AFP/Getty Images)