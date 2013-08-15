It’s unusual to see anyone from the financial industry held accountable for misconduct in the post-crisis era. Criminal charges are even rarer. So it was a big deal yesterday when Javier Martin-Artajo and Julien Grout, two former traders in the Chief Investment Office of JPMorgan Chase in London, were indicted for their role in the 2012 “London Whale” trade, a $6 billion derivatives loss. According to the Justice Department’s criminal complaint, the duo hid the losses from federal regulators and falsified records in accounting books. But their indictments is another example of what Better Markets' Dennis Keheller called “chasing minnows while letting the whales of Wall Street go free.”

In the haphazard and sometimes random world of financial fraud enforcement, the actual “London Whale” who placed the trades, Bruno Iskil, reached an immunity deal with prosecutors. But instead of flipping on senior executives, he gave up Martin-Artajo and Grout. Based on the evidence, it would appear that Martin-Artajo, the day-to-day manager of this particular portfolio, orchestrated the specific scheme to hide the losses, and Grout and Iskil carried it out.

The Whale trades were a series of complicated credit default swaps that were essentially bets on whether major U.S. corporations would default on debt. According to JPMorgan Chase's internal rules, as well as federal regulations, traders are supposed to set the daily value of such securities using the most reasonable prices at which they could sell them. Traders are supposed to consult dealers and check recent transaction prices, and set the value somewhere in the middle, a process known as “mid-marking.” Grout initially marked the losses in the Whale trade properly when it went sour in early 2012, but after facing pressure from supervisors (one email said “the financial performance is worrisome”), Martin-Artajo allegedly persuaded Grout to inflate the value of the trades, setting them further and further away from the mid-mark. “What they don’t want is for us to be down,” Iskil told Grout in early March, after receiving instructions from Martin-Artajo.

These fake valuations, hiding hundreds of millions and eventually billions of dollars in losses, were used in forms filed by JPMorgan Chase with the SEC, misrepresenting the financial position of the company to regulators and investors. JPMorgan Chase eventually restated its first quarter 2012 earnings, reflecting $660 million in additional losses from the Whale trades.