CAIRO–On the floor near the back of the al Iman mosque that today serves as a makeshift morgue, four people—three women and one man—sit cross-legged surrounded by laptops, mobile phones, and bits of paper. Yesterday, the army and police stormed the two sit-ins in support of ousted President Mohamed Morsi with tear gas, bird shot, and live ammunition. Amid the chaos and bloodshed at the Rabaa el Adaweya field hospital, Nahla el Haddad and Alaa Mustapha, ages 25 and 21 respectively, took it upon themselves to collect the names and personal belongings of the dead. Since then they have gained two other volunteers and they are now a team of four.

All day Wednesday, they carefully placed the items—what little the protesters had on them—into plastic bags labeled with their names, which they recorded in an Excel spreadsheet. When the dead were carrying mobile phones it was particularly helpful, as it enabled the team to call family members to inform them of what had happened to their loved ones. During our interview, many people approached the group with names, asking them to check the list to see if friends and relatives were on it.

After the army stormed the field hospital with guns containing live ammunition and expelled everyone inside, they announced that people could return to collect their wounded and dead, Nahla says. (Meanwhile, no ambulances could get in, so bodies, dead and alive, were carried out in blankets by people on foot.) In that small window Nahla rushed to where she had left the plastic bags and took as many as she could, so that there would be some record kept of who had been there. Protesters at the sit-ins had come from all over the country and some families have yet to be notified.

Neither Nahla nor Alaa are members of the Brotherhood. In fact, both supported the June 30th protest movement that led to Morsi’s ouster. But Nahla said she had soon seen the influence of the remnants of the old regime and began supporting the Brotherhood from a humanitarian perspective after they were demonized in mainstream society. Her and Alaa's act of trying to faithfully and objectively record the facts of what happened at the Rabaa el Adaweya field hospital is a rare event in Egypt these days.