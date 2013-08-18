He drinks tea!

The Pope drinks "mate," a traditional local beverage, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He wears funny hats!

Pope Francis wears an indigenous feathered hat given to him by representatives of one of Brazil's native tribes during a meeting at the Municipal Theater in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 27, 2013.

He wears casual clothes!

Above, Pope Francis waves after being elected by the conclave of cardinals on March 13. Francis has signalled a sharp change of style from his predecessor, Benedict.

He wears boring shoes!

The shoes of Pope Francis (top) as he conducts a general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican on March 16, and the red shoes of his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI (bottom) as he arrives at Edinburgh Airport, in Scotland on September 16, 2010.

He pays his own bills!

Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, checks out of the church-run residence March 14, 2013 where he had been staying in Rome. Pope Francis returned on Thursday to the Church-run residence where he was staying before becoming pontiff, and insisted on paying the bill, despite now effectively being in charge of the business, the Vatican said.