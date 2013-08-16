Outrage at the level of violence against largely unarmed protesters has been muted over the last six weeks, largely as a result of the systematic dehumanization and discrediting of the ousted president, his supporters and his organization on the part of the media, the army and the new government. Within hours of Morsi’s ouster, the army shut down several Islamist channels. Armored personnel carriers surrounded the state media building and members of the security forces were stationed inside. State-controlled media once again meant army-controlled as it did when the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces took power after Mubarak’s fall and began to refer to pro-Morsi supporters as "terrorists." Independent channels followed suit. Everywhere the protesters at the sit-ins and the Brothers were denounced as terrorists. Meanwhile, General Sisi is framed by many as a new Gamal Abdel Nasser, and the natural heir to Egypt’s executive leadership.

The threat of dispersal hung over the camps for several weeks before it was carried out. The Muslim Brotherhood leadership knew that a violent crackdown was likely, but it did little to warn its supporters of the risk; in fact, it continued to raise the crowd's expectations that Morsi might soon be reinstated, even after it became clear that he never would. (The construction of a large children's playground in the front of the camp suggests even that the Brotherhood was thinking about making the optics of the inevitable crackdown as bad as possible.) The army too has interests to protect, namely their significant stake in the economy and their behind-the-scenes influence on Egyptian politics. Savvier now under the youthful charismatic leadership of General Abdel Fattah el Sisi than they were under the geriatric Tantawi, they exploited popular support first for the coup, then they sought it again, calling on Egyptians to, “take to the streets this Friday to grant [him] the power to face potential violence and terrorism.” Over 80 pro-Morsi demonstrators were killed in the violence that followed.

Clashes continue between Morsi supporters and other Cairo residents tonight. I have not heard of one instance of police intervention. Egyptians fighting one another in the streets seems to be part of the plan, to the extent that there is one, to allow violence and instability to escalate to such an extent that a military crackdown is justified.

Both sides have exploited the frustration of the vast majority of the Egyptian populace with the economic and political stagnation over the last two and a half years and more broadly under 30 years of Mubarak. Whether either side will be able to control what they have unleashed remains to be seen.

Laura Dean is a freelance journalist based in Cairo. Previously Laura worked for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as an election observer in Egypt, Tunisia and Libya. She writes about all things Egypt at "Laura Dean's Cairo Diary."