John Hollander, the renowned poet and master of wit, died Saturday at age 83. In his honor, here is a selection of his poetry, as originally published in The New Republic.

Ubi sunt qui ante nos in mundo fuere?

Ubi sunt--not just all those makers of trope

And weavers of figure who, when yet one more

Of their number dies, keep asking without hope

What was so emptily asked so often before;

A darker riddle with no answer looms

In the twilight of knowledge with its fading glow

For those who linger on among the tombs:

Where am I, though--

Ubi sum adhuc qui maneo?*

We all know where it is they've gone, the dead:

Beyond Noplace, far into wide Nowhere.

Where the very adverb where?, instead

Of inquiring, dissolves in meaningless air;

And Nowhere, that growing vast anterior

Into which everything alive will flow--

"Nowhere!" too easily answers the querier.

Where am I, though--

Ubi sum adhuc qui maneo?

Where's A, where's B, where's silly C, where D

The drunk, and poor, dear E, the broken-hearted?

Where lusty F, where displaced H, where G?

(We knew the answer long before we started)

But where is I, singer of this refrain

On a sea that shifts as all the others row

Out into nothing, but on which I remain,

Where am I, though--

Ubi sum adhuc qui maneo?