Lots of people have been telling Republican Party leaders that simply opposing Obamacare isn’t enough—that they need to develop an alternative. But few can offer such advice with the authority, or the insight, of Clint Murphy.

One reason is that Murphy, 38, used to work in Republican politics. The other reason is that Murphy is a cancer survivor—and that, because of pre-existing conditions, he has apparently struggled finding health insurance. “When you say you’re against it,” Murphy wrote on his Facebook page, in an open letter to Republicans, “you’re saying that you don’t want people like me to have health insurance.

Murphy, who lives in Georgia, told the full version of his story to Jim Galloway, a columnist of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Here’s how it goes:

Murphy was an invincible 25-year-old working the 2000 Republican National Convention in Philadelphia when he was diagnosed. Four rounds of chemo later, all covered by insurance, the cancer was in remission by 2004. But the damage had been done. He was now a man with a medical record. Political work is an on-again, off-again for many, as it was for Murphy. Some of that work offered insurance -- the McCain presidential campaign had an excellent plan, for instance. But in his supplemental occupation, as a real estate agent, Murphy hit a roadblock. “That’s when I got into the pre-existing thing,” he said. The year 2010 was a rough one. Murphy lost his mother to brain cancer. He left politics, weary of its meanness, and went full-time into real estate. After a decade of living cancer-free, he thought the insurance companies might lighten up. Instead, they found something else. "I have sleep apnea. They treated sleep apnea as a pre-existing condition. I’m going right now with no insurance," said Murphy, now 38. When Georgia’s health insurance exchange opens in October, Murphy will sign up. "Absolutely," he said.

It’s easy to dwell on the downsides of Obamacare, particularly right now, as federal and state officials work feverishly to prepare the new insurance exchanges for operation. The law is a hodgepodge of compromises, and it doesn’t do nearly everything its architects had once hoped. Meanwhile, political opponents are doing everything in their power to undermine the law, making implementation even more difficult than it would otherwise be. Nary a week goes by without news of the law’s shortcomings and glitches. Some are imagined. Some are real. (Avik Roy today reports on a series of missed implementation deadlines—those are real.) They all make for unpleasant reading.