Imagine if the Munich police handed out beer nuts during Oktoberfest, or, odder still, if those nuts came with flyers encouraging revelers to listen to AC/DC’s “Have a Drink on Me.” And while no one can blame you for what the cops do as they try to look cool, they can surely blame you for what came next: The Dorito bags vanished in 10 minutes. Come on, people! We’ve reached a point in this country where supermarkets post charts listing the most appropriate ways to pair beer with food. Can you at least switch to a more up-market variety of chip? (And don’t get me started about HempFest’s name: The stuff is legal out there! I’m sure hemp’s industrial twine-making powers are formidable, but I think it’s safe to stop talking about them.)

Now, the logic of the marketplace would suggest that someone will eventually try to turn a profit by appealing to the more refined aspirations of the marijuana-buying public. Joe Sixpack’s cold one didn’t turn into a complex, hoppy microbrew by accident—there were all kinds of marketers, cheerleaders, aesthetes and snobs who helped it on its way. But so far, if there is a weed world analogue to Wine Advocate or Cigar Aficionado, it’s lying low. Here’s the second paragraph of the review of the most recent “medical strain of the month” as determined by the venerable pot periodical High Times: “‘That’s the Kush, man, for sure,’ my friend’s younger sister, just home from her first year at college, told me between puffs. ‘It’s so damn Kushy!’” Robert Parker it ain’t.

Then again, it’s hard to sound like a sophisticated, grown-up cultural arbiter when the products you’re reviewing are given names like XXX Diesel, Skunkberry, or Green Crack, to pick just three strains mentioned in the groundbreaking marijuana-dispensary reviews that appear in the Denver alternative-weekly Westword. It’s simple marketing, folks: Back when pot was underground and persecuted, it was one thing to smoke—or name albums after—something dubbed “the chronic.” Now that we’re supposedly all adult and enlightened about things, is it really such a good idea to call your highest-quality product by a term that’s usually followed by words like “pain,” “condition,” or “toxicity?” I suppose you could also highlight a cigarette’s excellence by labeling it “the emphysematic,” but it might not move much product.

It may be that the realities of the legal, regulated marketplace may push pot aesthetics in a better direction whether fans want it or not. California may have launched one of the best-known early medical-marijuana efforts, but thanks in considerable part to government red tape, its storefronts are decidedly sober. In the District of Columbia, the government just approved a 118-page set of medical-marijuana regulations that constrain everything from store signage (you can’t even mention pot in a shop-window advertisement) to store names (city hall can reject any proposed title). As a result, D.C.’s newly open dispensaries feature names, and decors, that evoke chiropratic practices more than head shops: It’s unlikely persnickety local bureaucrats would be okay with a name like that of the Denver dispensary Sweet Leaf.

The problem with the regulated version of legal marijuana facilities, though, is that pseudo-clinical “wellness” aesthetics are almost as irritating as pseudo-hippie campus ones. So if we can’t rely on regulators to do the job, capitalists might help: Earlier this year, a former Microsoft executive announced plans to create the first nationwide marijuana brand, likening his would-be empire to a Starbucks for pot. If he follows the coffee titan’s model, that’ll mean a uniform approach to everything from furniture to music—all of it designed to appeal to the widest range of customers. It doesn’t take a branding expert to suspect that will mean modern sofas and soft lighting are in and Marley posters and hemp jewelry are out.