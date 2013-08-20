Staver, reached by phone yesterday, said that Liberty Counsel is prepared to argue that as a professional regulation, New Jersey’s law is too broad. “It goes far beyond anything in existence in regards to regulating professional speech,” he said. “Like we did in California, we will argue that this violates counselors’ First Amendment rights, and patients’ and parents’ rights to receive information.” But Ira Lupu, a law professor at George Washington University, said that Liberty Counsel’s California lawsuit was clearly aimed at convincing a judge to apply the rigorous standards for political speech to the law. And one California judge has already been persuaded to do so. In December, in reply to a lawsuit filed by a Liberty Counsel ally, Pacific Justice Institute, federal judge William B. Shubb issued a ruling that blocked California’s law on the grounds that it could prevent a mental health provider “from expressing his or her viewpoints about homosexuality.”

None of the legal experts I spoke with agreed that the law barred therapists from expressing opinions. What is creating that confusion, said Lupu, is that practitioners of conversion therapy don’t use the physically abusive tools of their predecessors, like electroshock therapy and nausea-inducing drugs—today’s therapy is literally just speech. “When it’s just talk, the First Amendment issues can seem much more difficult,” he said. (Staver, by the way, said that the history of gay reparative therapy shouldn’t have any bearing on how we view it today. “Just because people used to get holes drilled in their skulls and it was called therapy doesn’t mean we should ban therapy today.”)

But Staver and his allies are also benefitting from a political climate that automatically treats anything related to gay rights as controversial and subject to opinion—as political speech. To Shannon Minter, the legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights who represented Equality California before the district and circuit courts, this is absurd on its face. “If [Shubb's] analysis were accepted, any regulation of therapy automatically triggers heightened First Amendment protections, which would fundamentally change the regulatory framework,” he said. For that very reason, a second judge disagreed with Shubb in the suit filed by the Liberty Counsel. This sent the matter before a three-judge panel from the Ninth Circuit. They heard arguments in April and ought to hand down their ruling any day now. But Liberty Counsel will get a second chance to air its argument in New Jersey, and Lupu thinks they can be successful again. “It wouldn’t surprise me if three years from now, this set of issues is in the Supreme Court,” he said.

There is reason, though, to hope that he is wrong. Whatever success gay conversion therapy defenders have in court will be linked to the notion that gayness is a controversial political issue—an idea that is rapidly becoming part of the mainstream, and less relevant to the judiciary with every passing day. For Minter, that would be a relief. “It becomes very frustrating when you have to defend these laws that, if they were passed to protect any other group, no one would ever think the state doesn’t have a right to pass them,” he said. “Just because the law is about gay young people, suddenly it becomes a charged issue—it’s a little heartbreaking.”

Molly Redden is a New Republic staff writer. Follow her on Twitter @mtredden.