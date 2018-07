Novelist and screenwriter Elmore Leonard passed away this morning at the age of 87. Known for his Westerns and thrillers, Leonard wrote Get Shorty, 3:10 to Yuma, and the novel that became Jackie Brown, among others. Watch below as he discusses the 1996 novel Naked Came the Manatee with co-authors Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen on the Charlie Rose show.

